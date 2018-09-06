BROCKWAY — At the end of last school year, several students approached the district about improving the security at the Brockway Area School District. Over the summer, the district was hard at work to make sure the school was as safe using suggestions from the student body.
Outgoing superintendent Dan Hawkins started the process of securing doors and finding school resource officers. His successor, Jeff Vizza, kept the project rolling. Brockway invested in new security screens, two school police officers, and found ways to immobilize the classroom doors in an emergency.
The screens on the entry doors were a major upgrade. They make it far more difficult to break open the glass and open the door. However, they do not look like bars. The goal is to not make the school look or feel like a prison. The screens give the glass doors a tinted look until the viewer gets close.
“The screens are a major improvement,” said Curtis Wise, one of the new school resource officers hired by the school district. “They make it a lot harder to break the glass and get inside.”
Another area Wise praised the district in was decreasing the access points to the school at the beginning of the day.
“When you have more doors open, you have more of a chance of someone bad coming into the school,” Wise said. “It’s a big improvement.”
Vizza stressed that the school was safe before, these moves were not made because the school was dangerous, but the goal is to make the school even safer. Adding the new security features on top of existing ones, such as fences and security cameras, plus Officers Wise and Don Routch, make the school that much more secure.
Inside the school, the classroom doors needed an upgrade to maximize safety.
Each classroom had a door with two windows. One of the windows is right near the door handle. Ag teacher Kyle Norman and some of his students cut inserts for the lower window, adding colorful Brockway Rovers artwork to each one. The inserts add character to the hallways, which was something Vizza is trying to do to help students feel comfortable with the school.
Staff members also helped secure the doors. The classroom doors opened out, so the teachers would not be able to secure them beyond locking them.
“Jeff Rakvin and our custodial staff looked at some designs and decided they could build what we needed,” Vizza said. “They got the items they needed and did the work over the summer.”
Each room now has an eye hook on the wall by the door. A metal cable hangs from the door handle and ends with a clip. Teachers can quickly pull the doors closed and click cable in place, adding an extra layer of protection on the already-locked door. When not in use, the cable is held to the door with a Velcro strip.
However, hardening the building is just one part of the overall safety plan. On the first day of in-service for teachers, the entire Brockway staff joined neighboring school districts at DuBois Area High School for a seminar on school safety held by expert Michael Dorn.
“The biggest thing I got out of that was looking at scenarios,” Vizza said. “It’s important to do training so we know what we will do based on certain scenarios.”
With all the initial investment in security, the first week of school went smoothly. Officers Wise and Routch monitored the schools and the decreased entrances did not slow down the beginning of the school day or require additional staff to get students through.
“We listened to the students,” Vizza told his staff on the first in-service day. “They asked for some new improvements and we made them. Involving the students will allow them to take ownership in their school.”
