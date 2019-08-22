BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area Junior-Senior Marching Band will have monsters on the field this year.
Director of Bands Justin Salada said that the show will incorporate elements of the upcoming film, “Godzilla vs. Kong.” The movie releases in March, which gives the band a chance to create their own narrative.
“Every year we give the kids several different options,” Salada explained. “This year, with ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters,’ and ‘Godzilla vs. Kong,’ these monsters are culturally relevant now, and the kids picked that show.”
Salada said that music from the monster movies will play with a field show that is more complex than the usual setup.
“It’s like doing a musical or a dramatic production,” he said. “We have props for the field, and we’re building a 12-foot tall Empire State Building. As typical for us, we have characters within our show, but they’re playing out a story this year.”
With the battle royal still months away, Salada said this show has its own narrative. However, like Batman v. Superman or other famous pop-culture battles, they must be careful not to upset fans in either camp.
“In our show, Godzilla dies, but there will be ambiguity,” he said. “We’ll play the Godzilla roar at the end, so you’re wondering if he’s really dead. We don’t want to call it until we see the movie.”
As with any new band season, the Brockway troupe had some changes. With the graduation of Cecilia Manno, the new drum major this year is Katie Baker. Baker is excited about the show and confident that all the little pieces will come together before the show goes before judges.
“I’m really excited about the show,” she said. “I think it’s great. We need some work, but we’ll be ready before competition season.”
At the community reveal of the show at Brockway’s Family Day, Baker played two roles. She got the band going, but she is also a part of the cheerleading squad. While being drum major is a big accomplishment, Baker is careful not to lose sight of cheerleading.
“You have to evenly split time like any other two sports,” she said. “It means a lot to be the drum major. It’s really great. I love it. I definitely put in a lot of work to earn this role. I tried really hard. I have to keep them on time, and if they have problems, I need to get them back on track.”
Another change in Brockway is the new uniforms. Last year, the very formal uniforms were retired, giving way to new uniforms that are both formal yet modern. Salada said that goal was part of the design process.
“We had tuxedo designs before, so we brought those hard lines into the new uniforms,” he said. “We also brought in modern shapes and look to it. We included the band’s new visual identity, the shield, is stitched on the front of the coat. It represents our school better.”
The new, breathable uniforms are cooler in the summer and have warmer additions for winter. They are also machine washable, saving the district money on dry cleaning.
“The kids are very excited this year,” Salada said. “It shows in the quality of work they’re doing.”