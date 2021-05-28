BROCKWAY — The Randy Carlson Memorial roller hockey tournament in Brockway set for Saturday has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 30 because of the weather forecast.
The event will benefit 10-year-old Paige Doane, and her battle with cancer. All proceeds will go to Paige’s family.
A Chinese Auction will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the pavilion on Park Avenue closest to the roller hockey court in Brockway.
Those interested in purchasing tickets virtually should contact Summer Anderson at 814-590-5408.