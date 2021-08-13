BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District is looking at ways to improve space for its athletic teams.
The school board approved Amos Rudolph Architecture to look into two proposals for expanding the space at the district’s multipurpose room. Superintendent Jeff Vizza explained that this project is necessary due to the amount of activities Brockway offers.
“Our district values and understands the importance of offering our students a variety of extracurricular activities,” he said. “Our district acknowledges that with so many activities being offered, in recent years, gymnasium space has been at a premium because of daily practices and competitive events. The existing multipurpose room is very limited for our sporting teams, basically because of the size of the playing surface and the low ceiling.”
Brockway is looking at two possible directions, depending on the proposals from Rudolph Construction. The first is making a 70-by-40-foot addition to the existing room. The goal is to allow wrestling and cheerleading teams, high school gym classes, and possible STEM groups to use that space while the existing room will be used by elementary sports teams, varsity football and baseball teams, and elementary recess during bad weather.
The second option is to construct a 104-by-74-foot metal gymnasium connected to the multipurpose building by a breezeway. That building would be used by various sporting teams like basketball and volleyball, and also gym classes from both buildings, and for recess. Wrestling and cheerleading would then use the existing building. The new building may also be used as a walking facility for the community during the winter.
The proposal will take around three months to complete. The district will weigh its options after the proposal has been submitted.
Personnel and coaching movesThe district brought on Kevin Rush as the new band director, replacing Justin Salada, who resigned in July. Rush will be paid $2,600. Breanna Rush will be the new colorguard/band front instructor, making $1,600. Both will also be involved with band camp, earning $1,200 each.
Anissa Hoover will be the new sideline cheerleading advisor, earning $1,500.
Junior high boys’ soccer has a new assistant coach, Mackenzie Pence. Rich Barraclough, Delaney McMeekin and Mike Puhala will help with girls’ soccer. Adam Fox, Mike Martino and Zachary Brinkley will help on the football sidelines. Girls’ basketball will have Steve Buttery and Kevin Carnahan as assistant coaches. In boys’ golf, Larry Galluzzi and Bret Zimmerman will be assistant coaches.
Tom Bussard resigned as softball head coach.
The coaches also received a raise, with head coaches getting $150 more from the last year, assistants and junior high coaches adding $100, and $50 for elementary coaches.
“I want to thank in advance anyone who wants to coach during COVID,” Board Member Jeff Ginther said.
Planning for next school year
The district continued its special education agreements with New Story and Riverview Intermediate Unit 6. The intermediate unit will be handling occupational therapy, physical therapy, vision services and hearing services. Each of those positions has an hourly rate associated with it. The organization is also sending a social worker to Brockway, and the daily rate of $525 raised questions from the board.
“This year is an important year to address our students’ mental health needs,” Vizza explained. “We wanted to make sure we had someone here this year.”
The district is replacing a Powermatic Joiner in one of the high school shop classes.
Next year’s adult lunch cost will be $4.01. Vizza apologized for the penny, but it happened due to the formula used to calculate lunch prices.
The district approved its fuel and trip rates for the upcoming school year as well as setting its transportation contractors. The elementary schedule, staff assignments, and student/parent handbooks were approved in the meeting as well.
The first student day is Aug. 25.
Recognizing a passing
Board Member Robert Cherubini acknowledged the passing of longtime Brockway teacher George Miller.
“George Miller was an ag teacher here for a long time and founded the FFA,” Cherubini said. “A lot of graduates of Brockway are better people because of him.”
Brockway’s next meeting will be Sept. 14.