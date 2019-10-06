BROCKWAY — The ongoing discussion about the intersection of Route 219 and Route 28 in Brockway heated up in a shouting match at the October Brockway Borough Council meeting.
Business owner Ron Matson came to the meeting to demand to know why the council did not inform him and the public of the map that the council received in a PennDOT information meeting in June.
According to previous stories in the Courier Express, the map was a mockup to help find contractors and available upon request by contacting PennDOT. The map was listed as not a final drawing in previous Courier articles. PennDOT’s David Layman said that the project at that point was still in its infancy and not enough had been figured out to take to the public at the time.
Matson, however, cited the map as a reason that business owners in the area do not trust the borough council.
“Going forward, if council wants to work with business owners, you need to be more open,” Matson said.
Matson continued to accuse the council of not being open about the project, which Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson responded that he did not appreciate Matson calling him a liar. Benson said that the council is not hiding anything.
Benson then added that social media posts are attacking two council members personally and the council itself in general.
Matson said he did not know about the social media posts and did not approve of them.
Benson informed Matson that additional information was just made available. On October 1, PennDOT’s David Layman informed the borough council that the consultant on the project is A.E. Com. Letters to affected businesses were sent on September 19. PennDOT is using Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) money to fund the preliminary engineering. It is 100% provided by the state and will not come from the borough. The balance of the project’s costs will not be allocated at this time because the project is still too early to have enough information.
PennDOT also gave a tentative timetable. Benson stressed it was “tentative.”
“We are not hiding anything from anybody, including you,” Benson said to Matson. “We have nothing to gain from this. This is not personal. You’re the only one who’s been here. The other businesses who were here early fell off the map. We have been as open as we can with everyone. That map was not official. You tried to make that map significant and the TV station shot it down. The newspaper did the same thing. I take personal offense to being accused of lying. I have no reason to lie to you.”
The other council members promised that if they had anything official, they would make sure it was made public as soon as possible. Benson and Matson shook hands.
The announcement of the grant for the intersection came from Pennsylvania State Senator Joe Scarnati (R-25). The senator’s office has not returned calls for comment on the intersection project.
On October 16, PennDOT and the consultant, A.E. Com, meet to discuss cost estimates. On October 22, they will go into a bidding process. Preliminary engineering may begin October 31. By November 18, they hope to do field surveys.
Designs, discussion, and finalization do not begin until 2020.