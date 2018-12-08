BROCKWAY — The Brockway Borough Council approved its 2019 budget with a 1 mill increase to the general fund.
According to previous Courier-Express articles, Councilmen Mike Martino and Army Fortunato had to work on shaping a budget that had to account for a large deficit.
“We had a $170,000 deficit at first, but we brought that down and the 1 mill increase will fill in the gap,” Martino said.
The increase will translate to $52 more on average per household.
During Thursday’s meeting, the council also got an update on the intersection project. A grant-funded project seeks to improve the intersection by Sheetz, but several business owners have expressed concerns about the proposed designs. Ron Matson, who has Brockway Pharmacy on that intersection, came to the meeting to relay a conversation he had with the planning commission.
According to Matson, Brookville had similar concerns to a project, so the borough contacted PennDOT and had a public meeting. The residents, business owners, and PennDOT worked out a plan that was much better than the original proposal. Matson hopes that Brockway can do something similar, getting everyone involved on the project on the same page.
Another resident has been trying to get the alley behind his house finished so he can access his garage in bad weather. The project was delayed due to the sewage project going through, but he was told that the final sign-offs for that project will not be until May or June. The council agreed with that assessment, and though the resident was told by the sewage authority that he could drive on that alley when the ground freezes, the council advised to avoid driving on it until the project was done.
The council received thank-you letters from the Historical Society, Mengle Library, and Brockway Ambulance for its annual donations. Jim Jackson is resigning from the Historical Society, so the council appointed Tim Carnahan to that position.
Police Chief Terry Young will attend an active shooter synopsis at Jeff Tech on January 14. This open-to-the-public synopsis will have local police departments available for people to ask questions.
Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson and Mayor Bill Hrinya wished the borough a merry Christmas. Both were looking forward to attending the Brockway Kaimanns’ “Hayride With Santa Claus” Friday at 6 p.m. The fire department will also be there to give fire truck rides.
The borough council will meet again 7 p.m. January 3 at the borough office.
