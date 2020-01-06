BROCKWAY — The Brockway Borough Council said that the retirement of former Police Chief Terry Young caught them a little off-guard, making it necessary not to talk about his departure until January’s meeting.
It was reported in December that Young was no longer working at Brockway, and Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said that Young was hired as a full-time police officer with a start date of Dec. 10. When asked for comment, council President Chris “Smoke” Benson only replied, “No comment at this time.”
“This is a unique situation,” Brockway Mayor Bill Hrinya said. “The letters were submitted before the meeting but did not take effect until after. You can’t accept something that takes place after a meeting.”
Hrinya referenced Young’s resignation letter as well as the resignation of part-time officer Michael Stutsman. Both letters were turned in at the time of December’s meeting, but the end-dates for the employment fell after the Dec. 5 meeting.
Young’s letter said he was retiring Dec. 9. He stated in that letter that it was a pleasure to serve Brockway for the past 19 years and is proud of what he and the council accomplished in that time.
Councilman Lu Inzana said that the council had some hints that the chief would leave, but it happened faster than they expected. He further explained the reasoning behind withholding comment about the chief’s retirement.
“When this retirement was presented, it went into personnel,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that came up when we were discussing this. You have to make sure all the cases are wrapped up, that we have state police coverage, coverage from our part-timers, and what to do with his equipment. We had to make sure this town was covered.”
Hrinya said that the community does have police coverage, despite the resignations.
“We’ve been in contact with the Pennsylvania State Police a couple of times,” Hrinya said. “I’ve already had a complaint that someone got pulled over by the state police in Brockway. We have coverage. And I want to thank the state police for how cooperative they have been with us. It’s an ongoing process.”
The council went into executive session after the meeting. They reconvened afterwards and voted to advertise for a full-time officer as well as to settle an ongoing legal issue.
“We want to wish Terry well,” Benson said, referring to Young. “We want to wish him the best in his new endeavor.”