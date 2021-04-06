BROCKWAY – The bulk of the Brockway Borough Council April meeting was about the issues with the 2011 Dodge patrol car.
The car went in two years ago for work on the engine. That work had a two-year warranty. When problems arose recently, the borough took it to get serviced. The people at the garage felt that the issue was the cams, which were under warranty. That warranty work had to be completed by a Dodge dealer, so they were contacted. With a check on the car, the dealership said that the issues are not the cams, but sensors and other systems.
The council wants to make sure that if the work is done and the issues return, the warranty will still be honored if the issue turns out to be the cams after all.
While the police car created some frustration, the start date of the new chief of police brought some excitement. Chief Troy Bell started in Brockway on April 5. Brockway has been without a police chief since Terry Young resigned in December 2019.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said. “We have a full-time patrolman; we’re going to have a full-time chief. We’re excited to have him and look forward to working with him.”
The fire department responded to 10 calls since the March meeting. Four calls were in the borough: two activated fire alarms, a smoke scare, and a downed wire.
The department will resume selling donuts on April 11. They are also going to run a self-containing breathing apparatus training this month, so if residents spot any firefighters walking around in breathing gear, it is only a training and nothing to worry about. The department is also going to run a training for its new all-terrain vehicle.
The council opened paving bids for upcoming projects on Horizon Drive and South Street. Councilman Ed Horner commented that the prices had a wide range. The lowest was Hager Paving at $61,456. That bid will be approved pending solicitor review.
A resident complained that there were ruts in the circle along Circle Drive. The ruts are in the sod in the circle, and the resident said that they were from the snowplow. However, the council said that it is difficult to tell if the ruts are from the plow or delivery trucks. The street department is looking into the issue.
The Brockway Borough Council will meet again May 6 at 7 p.m. in the Brockway Ambulance Building.