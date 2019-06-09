BROCKWAY — The Brockway Borough Council’s meeting on June 6 opened with a moment of silence reflecting on the sacrifice at D-Day 75 years ago.
“America is proud of the sacrifice on that day,” Brockway Mayor Bill Hrinya said. “That generation shaped all of us.”
After Hrinya’s comments, the meeting continued as usual.
The borough had a bit of bad luck with its two police cruisers. Both cruisers broke down and were in for repairs on the same day. However, the borough was not without police protection. DuBois allowed Brockway to borrow a cruiser while the others were in the shop.
“DuBois loaned us a squad car,” Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said. “We’re very thankful to the mayor of DuBois, the police chief, the city manager – everyone involved. It’s good to know that when we need help, they will be there to help us. And we’ll help them if they need it.”
New lights
The new lights in the borough are causing some problems with the community. Benson said there had been three complaints, and they are working to help out the residents. The borough cannot go back to the old lights, but in one case, a thick piece of tape fixed the glare problem, so Benson is hopeful the other issues can be resolved as easily.
Positions filled
The recreation board had a resignation, but that position was quickly filled. JC DeSantis needed to resign, but Sarah Dixon had requested to be on the board. The council approved that move.
The borough council also accepted the applications of two junior council representatives. The student representative program allows students from Brockway Area High School to represent the school as non-voting members of the council. Salem Murray was the junior representative, but she is now a senior, replacing Jordan Faith. Dominic Inzana and Delaney Wineberg both applied for the junior position, and the council accepted them both.
“The students who are interested in doing this are always busy,” Councilman Mike Martino said. “They have many things going on, so if we have two interested in doing this, we should accept them.”
Fire department
The fire department only had one call in the borough since last meeting, and that was just the other day with a motor vehicle accident on Main Street. There were three total calls for the month. Fire Chief Ralph Reed said that it was slow, which allowed the fire department to do some trainings and sell donuts. The fire department has also issued all radios picked up through the recent FEMA grant, so the grant is closed as far as Brockway is concerned.
Park safety, courtesy
The zipline at Taylor Memorial Park is creating some minor concern, and the council hopes residents will use common sense when walking near it. People dart across the zip line, and two people have suffered minor injuries due to this. Like walking behind people on swings, park-goers should avoid crossing in front of a zipline. The park will be taking down the zipline for the Fourth of July to avoid any incidents during that extra-busy time.
Residents are also asked to watch their language at the park. Councilman Lu Inzana said that children between the ages of 10-14 are using foul language around the smaller children. Residents are asked not to touch anyone, but they are encouraged to tell park-goers to watch their language. Also, if anyone sees someone vandalizing the park, they are asked to speak up.
Paving project
A paving project will close Broad Street from Arch Street to Record Street on June 18, 19, and 20. Drivers must find an alternate route during that time.
Executive session
The council went into executive session about a police personnel matter, and the borough solicitor informed the public that there are legal issues involved. The council has been holding executive sessions about police personnel matters off and on since June of 2016 when a police officer, during public comment, complained that the executive session meetings were unfruitful. Police Chief Terry Young refused to comment on the matter in that meeting because he felt that it would be inappropriate to address private personnel matters during an open meeting.
Next meeting
Due to the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July being celebrated on the regular meeting day, the borough council will meet Monday, July 1, at 7 p.m.