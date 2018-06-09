BROCKWAY — The Brockway Borough Council had a brief meeting Thursday with updates from the fire department and the pool.
The pool at Taylor Memorial Park has been busy since it opened on Memorial Day, despite a few cold days. The pool has booked 10 or 12 birthday parties at $50. The pool provides a life guard and families can enjoy the pool for two hours. The pool will also be open on the 4th of July for free. The pool normally operates on weekdays from 12-7 p.m. and weekends from 1-5 p.m.
Fire dept. report
The Brockway Volunteer Fire Department responded to eight calls in the borough since the May meeting. Most of them were weather related, but one was for a structure fire on Bond Street. Fortunately, the residents were home and were able to quickly call the fire department. The fire department is preparing to manage traffic for the Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration.
Student representatives
The council prepared a plaque for the senior member of the Student Borough Council Representatives, Angelo Inzana. His grandfather, Councilman Lu Inzana, will give him the plaque. The council also approved Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School junior Salem Murray to take the vacant student position for next school year. Jordan Faith, who was the junior member, will be the senior member when school resumes in August.
Next meeting
The Brockway Borough Council will meet again July 5 at the borough building. Events for the 52nd Annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July begin on June 26 when the Moving Vietnam Memorial Wall comes to Brockway.
