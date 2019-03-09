BROCKWAY — A Brockway Main Street business owner came to the Brockway Borough Council meeting Thursday to talk about parking.
The resident told the council that those associated with other businesses along Main Street are parking in front of the stores, making it hard for customers to find parking spaces. He listed lots where the business employees and owners could park, but said they are not doing that. He said that he tells his employees to park in a different lot. The resident also raised concerns about cars parking for days in the same spot.
Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said that he would have the borough’s solicitors look into the parking problem, but he agreed that there is an issue.
The Brockway Historical Society is looking to add onto the Taylor Memorial Museum. The project will not begin until 2020, but they wanted to make sure that the council agreed that the land was available. The council has no issue with the society moving forward, but said that they have to move a gate that allows pool access.
The police department’s 2015 Dodge Charger is making some engine noise, needs a few minor repairs, and then a replacement of the airbag due to a recall.
The fire department has three new members council members were told. The department responded to eight calls in the borough since last meeting. Many of those calls were related to the storm at the end of February, directing traffic and dealing with downed trees and power lines.
Benson told the council that during the February storm, Jefferson County Emergency Management was considering opening warming shelters if the power had stayed off longer.
The borough health officer is in the process of sending letters to an owner of an abandoned house on Main Street. He is beginning the process of condemning the property.
The council is seeking bids for the 2019 paving projects. They will open bids during their next regular meeting April 7 at 7 p.m. in the borough building.
