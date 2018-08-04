BROCKWAY — Rainy weather and a neighbor’s sump pump are causing problems for some residents between McCullough and Church Avenues in Brockway.
Three residents came to the Brockway Borough Council during its August meeting to find out what could be done. The council pointed out that the problem is not a borough problem, even though a borough right-of-way is in the middle of the watery situation. Councilman Ed Horner warned that if the borough dove in to fix this water problem, they could be flooded with requests to fix other problems. The other issue would be if the borough fixed the problem, they might have to maintain the drains sometime down the line. The residents did not want the borough to fix their problem but were looking for answers and maybe some help. Councilman Lu Inzana said that a solution could be reached if the residents were willing to invest financially in it – or even do some of the work. The council agreed to have the street crew look at the problem and see if there was a way that the council could help by pooling their resources with the residents. Horner was instructed to follow-up with the residents.
New police equipment
The police department had some room in its budget to purchase a tourniquet and holder for each officer. The department also joined the fire department and Brockway Ambulance at Lighthouse Community Church’s Vacation Bible School to talk about what first responders do for the community.
Owens-Illinois project
Some of the fees from the Owens-Illinois project at the glass factory will be coming back to the borough. Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson pointed out that Owens-Illinois must have faith in the Brockway community if it was spending millions of dollars on renovations. He said that was good for the community, showing that the factory will be there for years to come. He also pointed out that Brockway was a busy place during the summer, with the Fourth of July, the concerts in the park, the Awaken Concert on August 4, the Family Day on August 11, and all of the summer sports events.
Pool closing next month
Summer is coming to a close, however. The pool will close at the end of August and the park will close at the end of October.
Sheetz discussed
Sheetz and the nearby intersection created some conversation at the meeting. Inzana questioned why the council was requesting grants to talk about an intersection project when no one seemed to have a clear idea of what the project would involve. The intersection project is still in the study phase, and the funds were to keep the process moving, but the uncertainty on if the council could say no should the project prove too costly had Inzana dissenting when the council voted on the resolution for the grant. The council is now getting more information on what may be done with that intersection.
Sheetz is looking to sell wine and beer like the Falls Creek store and others. The council scheduled a public hearing on the transfer of the beer and wine license for its next meeting on September 6. The meeting time was moved up to 6:30 p.m. to accommodate the public hearing at the borough building on Main Street.
