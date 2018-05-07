BROCKWAY — The Brockway Borough Council got bids for the upcoming paving projects during its regular meeting Thursday.
HRI Incorporated came in as the lowest bid at $59,470. The solicitor and committee are to look at the bid before fully accepting it. Of the three bids, HRI was the lowest responsible bidder.
Museum work under way
The council also received an update from the Brockway Historical Society. Jim Jackson told the council that the new construction at the Taylor Memorial Museum is scheduled to be completed before July 4. The museum is adding a handicapped ramp, a front porch, a new roof, and benches.
Police department report
July 4 also came up in Police Chief Terry Young’s report. Young explained that the department is looking at some new plans to improve the flow of traffic before and after the parade and fireworks.
Ordinance adopted
The council adopted the previously-advertised zoning ordinance and amendments.
Auditor appointed
In an odd turn of events, the council had to rescind motions to appoint Lu Inzana as an auditor. Inzana has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the council, so he cannot serve as auditor. The council then appointed Joe Baka in his place.
Fire department report
The fire department only had three calls in the borough since last meeting. They ran a training with Pine Creek K9 Search and Rescue to see what the dogs can offer Brockway in an emergency. Also, three borough firefighters will complete the basic training course in three weeks.
Student rep graduating
Finally, the council bid farewell to the senior student council representative Anglo Inzana. The student representative program allows juniors and seniors from Brockway Area School District to participate in local politics and represent the school. Inzana was the junior representative last year and served as senior this year, but graduates on May 27.
“I wanted to thank the council for letting me be a part of this since my junior year,” Inzana said. “It was a nice feeling being able to represent my fellow students and relay to them what’s been going on in our community. It’s a great experience.”
“It’s been extremely important for the kids from the high school to be involved in council,” Councilman Mike Martino added. “It’s a direct link between what’s going on out here in the community and what’s going on in the school. Angelo has done a great job the past two years and we’re looking forward to bringing new people in as the years go by.”
Next meeting
The council meets again June 7 at 7 p.m.
