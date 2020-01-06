BROCKWAY — Three returning members took the oath of office in Brockway during the council’s January meeting.
Mayor Bill Hrinya swore in returning members Chris “Smoke” Benson, Lu Inzana, and Brian Buesink. Mike Martino would also have been sworn in, but he was unable to attend the meeting Thursday.
The council also re-elected Benson as council president. Buesink will serve as vice president.
The resident who raised the concern about the smell emanating from the dumpster at Martino’s Bilo returned.
The resident said that the lid to the dumpster has been open more often since she raised her complaint.
In an article published in The Courier-Express in October, Bilo Owner John Martino said that the resident’s complaint about rotting meat that summer was actually due to melted ice cream. The resident took exception with that statement, saying, “Ice cream or meat, it reeks!”
The resident also said that the smell is not bad now due to the colder weather, but she does not want to deal with it again in the spring.
President Benson said that the council thought the problem was addressed in October, so the council will have to look into it again.
The sewage authority said that the update project needed an additional $150,000. The council passed an ordinance needed to ask for the additional funding.
New Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich gave the council a look at 2019’s numbers.
The volunteer fire department responded to 134 calls in 2019, up from 127 the previous year. 42 of those calls were in the borough. There were two building fires in the borough, totaling $125,000 in property damage. Both fires were commercial buildings.
The fire department has a new ventilation system coming in. In April, the department will install a system that traps 100% of the diesel exhaust coming out of a fire engine. The system has a hose that attaches to the tailpipe of a truck. When the truck turns on, the system activates, and the hose goes with the truck up to the door, where it detaches. When the truck comes back, they reattach the hose and back the truck back into the bay. That system will be installed with grant money.
A 50/50 fund matching grant from the Varischetti Foundation is also allowing the fire department to purchase a Kawasaki Mule ATV to be used as a quick-response vehicle. The chief said more information about the ATV will be coming soon.
The council will meet again February 6 at 7 p.m.