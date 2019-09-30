BROCKWAY — Parents and students attending the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School Open House had a chance to think about life beyond high school.
More than 20 colleges or potential employers filled the hallways around the main office of the school.
“We had a lot of colleges attend this year which is great,” School Counselor Heather Anderson said. “I believe the number of colleges that attended and the information they are able to provide the students is wonderful.”
Unsurprisingly, the students who focused on the fair were nearing the end of their high school careers, but Anderson said that she hopes other students will get involved.
“We had more upperclassmen attend than in previous years,” she said. “However, I would like to see more students and families attend. I’m a true believer that you can’t fully decide where you want to go without visiting a college and experiencing it yourself.”
Anderson sends letters to college admissions representatives and local employers. If they are interested, they sent up a table during Open House. During those two hours, parents can talk to their child’s teachers as well as learn about the next step.
“Everyone enjoyed talking to the students and families that did attend,” Anderson said. “I feel like students had to opportunity to gather information about the college and what each college has to offer. Now they should discuss with their families about the options that are available to them.”
The Career Fair consisted of representatives of the United States Air Force, Alfred University, Butler County Community College, California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University, Edinboro University, Eastern Kentucky University, Gannon University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Jeff Tech, La Roche University, Lock Haven University, Lycoming College, Mount Aloysius College, Penn State – DuBois, Pittsburgh Technical College, Slippery Rock University, St. Francis University, Thiel College, Triangle Tech, University of Pittsburgh, Phoenix Sintered Metals, Superior Energy Services, and the Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission.