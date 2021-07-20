BROCKWAY – Back in 1904, the Brockway Borough Council spent $400 to buy a hose cart from the disbanded Toby Fire Company, getting Brockway its first fire apparatus.
In the modern sense, “fire apparatus” seems more of a misnomer when picturing the modern fire trucks with ladders, hoses and sirens. The apparatus is a wooden cart that two firefighters would pull to the scene of a fire. It runs on two wood-spoke wheels and had a box for supplies, a place to roll up a hose, and may have once had a hand pump to pump water.
“It’s the very first firefighting piece that Brockway ever had,” Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said. “It was actually owned in 1898 by the Toby Valley Fire Company, and when they disbanded, the Brockwayville Borough Council bought it.”
Hoskavich said that the old apparatus puts modern firefighting into perspective.
“They would ring the fire bell and then two guys would grab that cart and pull it to the fire,” he said. “Back then, the streets were dirt, so you had to pull it through mud and snow and everything. I don’t know what they would hook it to because there is no pump on it.”
The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, then called the Brockwayville Volunteer Hose Company, was founded on Jan. 16, 1904. The hose cart was repainted sometime in the 1970s, and various pieces were replaced to hold it together. Even with that, the process of getting the cart into place was difficult.
“It’s old, so we had to be very careful,” Hoskavich said of relocating the hose cart to the fire hall. “It didn’t move very well, and we were afraid the wheels would come off. It’s really not that heavy. Those wheels are the original wheels, with wood spoke and wooden rims, but a metal outer. But it’s very unstable.”
Phoenix Metals offered a forklift to help get the hose cart in place, so the fire department built a pallet, strapped it down, and lifted it into place. There is very little maintenance, other than keeping it clean and looking for signs of rust or rot.
The last brand-new engine the fire department purchased was in 2013, but they also purchased a used engine in 2017. The hand cart sits with pieces purchased over 100 years after it served the community. It was the first in a long line of purchases. By 1919, the department found its first fire truck: a Model T Ford LaFrance. Later, the department purchased updated LaFrance trucks, boom trucks, and then others leading to the modern apparatus sitting in the fire hall now.
“It’s a nice piece of nostalgia for the building,” Hoskavich said. “There is a lot of history in this fire department, and we want to make sure people see that.”
Currently, the department is using its old trophy case to display historical items it found in storage, including old helmets, hoses, and registers from the 1930s. It is also creating a board organizing the trophies it had from various events.
The fire department is still working on the display. The hose cart sits atop some offices in an alcove above the fire department, clearly visible from the bay. It will soon have two spotlights and a plaque. The department was eager to get it on display for the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July.
“We’re very appreciative of the Brockway Area Historical Society giving it back to us,” Hoskavich said. “We’re blessed to have it back in the building.”