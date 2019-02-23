BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School Chapter of the FFA celebrated FFA week by raising money for a couple of good causes. In a shot to increase the donations, the FFA is raffling off a bear.
The bear is a wood carving donated by T&D Carving.
“If you want to know how we got the bear from T&D, go talk to our chaplain, Jenna Ceriani,” said Brockway ag teacher Kyle Norman. “She carved it for us! She blocked it out and did the finishing touches.”
The donations will go to Craig Mowry, who is a Brockway FFA Alumni, and Brayden Wyant.
“They are local people who are both suffering with cancer right now,” Norman said. “We wanted to see how much we could raise for them. We’ll give each teacher a chance to win the bear.”
The bear is seventeen inches tall and seven inches wide. Ceriani carved it with a chainsaw.
The teachers will have a chance to win the bear during the teacher appreciation breakfast that the FFA stages every year. The students cook breakfast and serve coffee before school begins.
FFA week began with a visit from Rep. Cris Dush and included themed dress-up days, raising money for Mowry and Wyant. It caps off with the breakfast and the winning of the bear.
