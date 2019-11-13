BROCKWAY — As far back as anyone can remember, Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School has worked with the Parson-Marnati American Legion Post 95 to put on a program honoring veterans.
This year, the pamphlet in Brockway read “94th Veterans’ Day Program.” Emceed by Bill Sabatose, commander of Post 95, the ceremony involved both veterans from the area and students in Brockway.
“It’s so important that students realize what veterans have sacrificed for their freedoms,” Sabatose said. “War is terrible, but it’s necessary for our democracy and freedoms. I think the students here understand that.”
During his invocation, the Rev. Vic Baxter said, “Many schools are off today, but our students are here to pause and remember our veterans.” Remembrance was an important part of Brockway’s ceremony as veterans and active military personnel from the community attended the event.
Brockway Senior Lainee Swanson gave a speech talking about how the term “veteran” has changed in her mind. She grew up thinking of it as someone who has served in the military, but when her older brother joined, she said that the term became much more personal.
“I now add ‘pride’ and ‘honor’ to my definition,” Swanson said. “Take the time to thank a veteran in your life.”
The ceremony at Brockway has musical numbers performed by the school’s band. The band plays a medley of the themes from each branch of the military as well as the National Anthem and “America The Beautiful.”
The most solemn aspect of the ceremony is the Post Everlasting. Sabatose reads the names of local veterans who have passed away in the last year. The list is then set on fire and put in an upright helmet where it burns. The Post 95 Honor Guard steps outside and fires off a rifle salute. Dave Benson plays “Taps” on the bugle while everyone inside stands silently.
The long-running tradition is one that the students of Brockway respect. As they fill the auditorium, the students sit quietly through each phase of the program.
“It’s very important that our young people realize the sacrifice that our veterans have made and do make for our freedom,” Brockway Co-Principal Mark Dippold said. “I really commend our student body because they are respectful and attentive.”