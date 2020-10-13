BROCKWAY — Colorful balloons flew high over Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School as students in Tim Chelednik’s chemistry class learned about gas density.
The day was a little cold for flying hot air balloons, but Chelednik said that the project was still a success.
“We’re teaching gas density, and how it’s affected by temperature,” Chelednik said. “The day wasn’t perfect, but it was all right.”
Chelednik has been running this experiment for over a decade. He saw the project in Flinn Scientific’s “Flinn Facts” and thought it would be a good hands-on experience for his students.
The juniors and seniors agreed.
“We were learning how hot air is less dense than cold air,” Lewis Painter, a senior, said. “The balloon rises, and if you built the balloon right, it went pretty far.”
Junior Derek Gelnette also enjoyed the project.
“The different heat inside the balloons determined how high it went, so some only went up 10 feet,” Gelnette said. “The others got about 25-30 feet in the air.”
Painter said that he and his partner, Selena Buttery, were in the middle of the balloon pack.
Chelednik said that the 30-feet height was the top this year. Previous years, balloons have gone as high as 60 feet.
“We had a glitch in our mechanism of heating balloons, and the weather could have been warmer,” he said.
The project involves taking tissue paper and trimming that to two feet long and a foot wide. The four pieces are put together with a triangle opening below. The balloon was held in front of a flame until the balloon inflated and began to rise.
Sometimes, the balloons got a little too close to the flame.
“You hold the balloon six inches above the flame, but if you put it too low, it caught fire,” Painter said. “If you let it go, it flew, but it was also on fire.”
Gelnette and Painter said that they enjoyed the balloons, and that the project had a nice competitive edge as well as educational value.
“It was pretty fun,” Painter said. “Usually we get taught a lesson in the classroom, but this time, we got to see how it works. Plus, we had some competition!”
Chelednik said that hands-on projects are a good way to keep his students interested in chemistry.
“When you’re doing a lot of chemistry work, this is a really easy project for them,” Chelednik said. “It’s a nice release. They did great.”