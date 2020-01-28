BROCKWAY — The Rev. Victor Baxter and Sylvia Verne were honored as Brockway’s Citizens of the Year Saturday evening at the 32nd annual awards banquet.
State Rep. Cris Dush presented citations from the state House and Senate to each recipient.
Brockway Borough Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson introduced the recipients as members of their families joined them in the cafeteria of the Brockway Area High School.
The Rev. Fr. Leo Gallina, attorney R. Edward Ferraro, who also served as emcee for the event, and Verne’s granddaughter Rene Moore spoke about her while retired school district Superintendent Steve Zarlinski, Baxter’s children - son John and daughters Robin Baxter and Darla Elder - and his sister Agnes Hoover offered tributes to him. The Rev. Msgr. Charles Kaza was unable to attend the banquet but sent his congratulations in a letter that was read.
Gallon said everything Verne does is “from the heart.”
Ferraro, who grew up three houses away from her, told of the late Marge Winterbottom being Verne’s model to become a nurse. After she received her education, she came back to the area and worked as a nurse in Brockway for many years. Ferraro called her “a pillar of the community.”
Moore said her grandmother is “loving” and “caring,” having raised four children and keeping her promise to her late husband Tom to keep him at home when he was afflicted with Lou Gehrig Disease.
In accepting the recognition, Verne said there was nothing in her life that she couldn’t endure “with the help of my children and God.”
Msgr. Kaza’s message told of the unique relationship pastors in the Brockway Ministerium share, adding that Baxter has been a “faithful friend” during Kaza’s eight-month leave of absence.
Zarlinksi recalled meeting Baxter in February 1983 at an interview for the superintendent’s job in Brockway. Baxter served 13 years on the school board, nine of them as president, and Zarlinski said he “knew how to get things done and always kept the best interests of the school district and its students in the forefront.” Even though no longer on the board, Baxter continues to support school activities and programs.
His sister Agnes said he sees “things as they could be, not as they are.”
His children shared stories about their father and thanked him for his love, inspiration and guidance.
Baxter noted the work of the ministerium is proving to the community “how much we can do together - work, play, break bread and worship.”
“I owe so much to so many. I am so blessed,” he said.
The Village Voices provided pre-meal entertainment.