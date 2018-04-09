BROCKWAY — The Brockway Borough Council approved an ordinance Tuesday to guarantee the borough’s share of an upgrade project to the sewage system.
The borough is one of four municipalities served by the sewage system. The project is replacing aging pipes, valves, and other necessary equipment on the line. The cost of Brockway’s share, $1.64 million, will be covered by debt services over the next 30 years.
“This is a necessary step to pay for improvements to our sewage system,” said Councilman Mike Martino. “I was here when the system came in, and it’s important. If we had isolated these four municipalities, it would be impossible for us to have the system we have today.”
Martino explained that each municipality would have to develop its own system and would not have the others to help carry the burden.
Fourth of July
The Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration is about 90 days away.
As such, Terry Maher came to update the council on the Fourth, the Tour de Brockway, and get approval to use Brockway roads along the route. The race goes through Brockway, Houston Township, Washington Township, and Snyder Township. It covers 21.5 miles.
Fire Dept. report
The fire department had its training for officer development.
Chief Ralph Reed said that the department was educated about operational and administrative procedures that will help it develop officers moving forward. The department also responded to calls since the last meeting and held its gun bash on March 24.
Pool and paving
The recreation committee said the pool is getting prepped for opening on May 31. The council is also putting its 2018 paving projects out to bid.
Christmas Party
While much of the discussion was on the summer, Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson asked the council to think about the status of the Annual Christmas Party. Attendance has been dropping over the years and Benson wonders if there is a better way to run the party, if there is to be a party at all. The discussion will be ongoing.
Next meeting
The Brockway Borough Council will meet again at 7 p.m. May 3.
