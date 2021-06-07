BROCKWAY – Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Brockway Borough Council has met in the Brockway Ambulance Building, using the larger space to social distance. However, with the state’s social distancing mandates relaxing, the council will move back to the borough building.
“We would like to thank Brockway Ambulance for giving us the use of their building,” Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said. “It was a big help during the pandemic.”
The council authorized a donation to Brockway Ambulance for the use of the building.
The June meeting was brief, focusing on updates from the police department and the fire department while authorizing Borough Manager Laurie Wayne to look for grants.
The police department had its new computer system installed. It is waiting on some software installations, but the work is mostly done. In addition, the department is doing some speed monitoring.
The fire department responded to 15 calls since the May meeting. Three of those calls were in the borough. One was a motor vehicle accident with injuries, another was a smoke scare, and the third was a medical assist call. The fire department is moving its donut sales to Saturdays for the next three months. The ladder truck is now 21 years old, so the department is setting up a committee to figure out the specifications for a replacement truck. Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said this process could take a couple of years to complete.
The borough pool is still looking for lifeguards. They had 28 people take the lifeguard certification course recently, but only three people passed. Those three are being assisted by lifeguards from St. Marys, but the council said that if the pool is closed, it is either due to weather or not having enough lifeguards. People who are interested in working for the pool can contact the borough office.
The July 1 meeting will be held at the borough office on Main Street in Brockway.