BROCKWAY — Police Chief Terry Young informed the Brockway Borough Council that there were no major incidents during the 52nd Annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July.
“It was outstanding as always,” said Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson. “Everyone involved had another successful year.”
Benson also added that Brockway is a busy town. Owens-Illinois is making renovations to Plant 18, Butler County Community College is adding a nursing program and making major changes there. Benson said it was a good time to be in Brockway as so many organizations are investing in the community’s future.
That community investment continues with an update from the Taylor Memorial Park Revitalization Committee. The community surveys have been organized and the committee will hold another public meeting July 12 at 7 p.m. at the Brockwayville Depot to discuss the survey and the community’s ideas.
Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School junior Salem Murray was sworn in as the junior member of the borough council student representatives. She joins senior Jordan Faith.
Council meets again at 7 p.m. Aug. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.