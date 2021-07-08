BROCKWAY – Prior to Brockway’s busy Old Fashioned Fourth of July weekend, the borough council had its first meeting back in the borough building since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The Brockway Borough Council had been meeting in the Brockway Ambulance Building since the first statewide shutdown order was issued. The council said they appreciated the help that Brockway Ambulance gave them during the pandemic.
The fire department responded to three calls for service since the last meeting. One of them was an aircraft standby. Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said that the fire department is looking at using St. Tobias Catholic Church’s parking lot for aircraft landings more often than it used to, adding to the use of the soccer practice fields at the park.
A resident wrote to the council concerned that Brockway has not been flying flags along Main Street recently. The resident requested that the council give flags to businesses so they can put them out on patriotic holidays. Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said that the problem is a combination of the pandemic and the fact that the Scouts BSA Troop who handles the flags only have six scouts.
“We have a lot of patriotism and spirit here in Brockway, but it takes someone to do the work,” Benson said.
The borough office is going to place an advertisement for a full-time billing clerk. The council approved a temporary person to fill that role until a new one is found.
The council gave a plaque to Student Representative Delaney Wineberg. Wineberg came to the council during her junior year in high school and continued through her senior year. Benson said that he was sorry Wineberg did not have the full student representative experience as much of her time was spent unable to attend meetings during the pandemic.
“We’re glad you stuck with it,” Benson said. “You didn’t quit and kept coming back. Thank you, and congratulations.”
The next Brockway Borough Council meeting will be Aug. 5.