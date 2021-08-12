BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Council is looking for a health officer after its August meeting.
The council accepted, with regret, the resignation of longtime officer Emerson Turnbull. Turnbull resigned for personal reasons, and the council was sad to see him go.
“Emerson did an outstanding job,” Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said. “I can’t say enough about what he did for our community.”
The council is now advertising to fill the position. The borough health officer makes sure residents comply with borough codes, inspecting dilapidated properties, informing residents if they have too much junk on their lawns, and more.
Business owner asks for helpBrockway Drug’s Ron Matson attended the August meeting. Matson talked to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) about the upcoming intersection project by his business. He said that if the borough can help him make sure that PennDOT engineers include easy access to his parking lot, they need to do that soon.
“They’re going to be doing the engineering work soon,” he said. “If you are going to talk to them, do that within the next four or five weeks. We don’t want them to get too far into their planning.”
The borough’s solicitor was looking into the borough’s legal powers related to streets. Ross Ferraro said that the borough has the ability to straighten, abandon, or otherwise modify the streets in the borough. This is related to Matson’s request because the borough intends to allow the businesses around the new project, such as the Rocky Grill and Brockway Drug, to use the closed-off portion of Evergreen Street for parking and access.
“This is the first step,” Councilman Lu Inzana said to Matson. “We now need to figure out what we want to do so that we can tell PennDOT.”
Fire department reportThe fire department responded to six alarms in the last month. It has taken 71 calls this year, 20 of those were in the borough. Members are also working on getting a FEMA grant to update equipment and were given verbal assurances that they would be receiving some money from the grant.
The fire department continues with training, including Firefighter I and II certifications. Members are also selling donuts and gun calendars as part of their ongoing fundraising.
Rescue funds discussedThe borough got its first distribution of funds from the American Rescue Plan. The money is supposed to be used for a variety of community needs, such as emergency services and infrastructure, and the council is making sure that it uses the money correctly. That means that they are taking their time to determine where the money will be distributed.
Currently, the borough has received requests from the fire department and ambulance services. They are looking at their community needs and will discuss the disbursement of the money in regular borough meetings. If they need to appoint special committees or plan special meetings, they will do so.
“We’re doing all this work to determine what we can spend it on and not have a problem later,” Inzana said. “If we can work with the county and township, and come together as one, we can provide for the needs of our different services.”
Executive session and next meeting
The council went into executive session to discuss some police-related personnel issues. No action was taken after that session.
The Brockway Borough Council will meet again Sept. 3.