BROCKWAY – The staff of Brockway Area Elementary School completed its Wave Parade before Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order went into effect.
Elementary schools around the area have been doing Wave Parades, where teachers drive through neighborhoods and wave to their students. Brockway, like most districts, is providing online instruction to its students, but the elementary teachers want to go one step further and let their students know they are still thinking about them.
Originally, Brockway had intended to do its parade next week, but Gov. Wolf’s order forced the school to scramble to get driving before the order went into effect.
The suddenness of Wolf’s order highlighted the way schools and businesses have to adapt to the changing COVID-19 news across the commonwealth.
“This is a new process for us all,” Brockway Elementary Principal Candace Patricelli said in a message to parents. “I know we have the best community and school around. We miss the students so much. This new normal just isn’t normal to us.”
Escorted by a fire truck and a school bus, the parade started at the elementary school and then continued down North Street to 3rd Street before heading down Main Street. Then, the procession went on Bond Street to Route 219, took a left onto McLaughlin Road loop, circled back to 219, went right onto Varischetti Road, Mount Vista, McCain Street, McCullough Ave. went past the park, took Horizon Drive and then Kearney Road before finishing out on Broad Street and Rattlesnake Road.
Teachers created signs or decorated their cars, waving at students as they passed.
Patricelli said that the shutdown is an unprecedented experience, but the district and its families will work together to get through it – even from home.
“We will get through this,” she said in her message. “When I was going through college for teaching and getting my principal papers, something like what we are experiencing was never in the textbook. I assure you that your administration, teachers, and secretaries have been working tirelessly to plan and prepare an online education for your children.”
Brockway’s enrichment materials will start in the next week. Students in grades k-4 can get their materials on the elementary school website while students in 5-12 can get materials on Google Classroom.