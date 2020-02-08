BROCKWAY — Garbage, the park, and police have dominated recent Brockway Borough Council meetings and February’s meeting continued that trend.
A resident who came during the summer to complain about the dumpster at Martino’s Bilo returned to say that the dumpster is still open. During the colder months, the smell is not a problem, but when it warms up, the resident states that it is difficult to go outside of her house because of the smell. She said she has been nice about it for the past five years but is done being nice. The council told her that they have sent letters and talked to Marino’s about the issue, but if she wanted to get her own lawyer and contact Martino’s to discuss what needs to be done, she is welcome to do so.
The resident also said that her house is located on a borough right-of-way. There was a pothole that she filled and paved using her own money. She also planted trees so she would not need to see Bilo just beyond her property. When a new sewer line went through that area to Bilo, it ripped up the road and tore out the trees. She got permission from the council when she bought the house to do the work on the road and the trees, but she asked for it again now that this project was completed. The borough granted that.
“I wish there was something more we could do,” Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson told her. “I hear what you’re saying, and no one should have to live with a smell like that.”
Peter Varischetti came to update the council on the park revitalization project. Last month, Varischetti said he had talked to the little league about moving the one field, but Councilman Lu Inzana said that there was a contract between the borough and the little league giving the little league permission to use that space indefinitely. Inzana provided that document to Varishetti. Varischetti said that he had talked to the little league and other involved parties, and he will be making a presentation to the Brockway Area School District in the coming weeks. He expects that his proposal will work in everyone’s favor.
The borough council has seen some interest in the full-time police officer position it advertised. The council went into executive session to discuss applications received since the council's last meeting.
The borough health officer said that the dilapidated porch on the residence beside Glasstown Pizzeria has been removed. He also had a couple of complaints related to health licenses, but those were resolved, he reported.
The fire department had eight calls in January, five of those calls were in the borough. The department hopes to do several trainings in the next couple of months, including a structure burn in the township. The fire department also hopes to have its new exhaust capture system in place in April.
The council also approved the hiring or appointment of various people. Marla Mancuso will be the new front desk person at the borough office. Roger Butters will join the Brockway Borough Municipal Authority’s water and television board. Denise Foradori will fill the auditor position. Rich Renwick will join the Council for Human Dignity. Councilman Mike Martino took his oath of office for his new term and Emerson Turnbull was sworn in as borough health officer.
Finally, Ron Matson came to the council to see what more the council knew about the intersection project. Local business owners received a letter from Timothy Jablunovsky, the
PennDOT plans engineer, informing them that PennDOT crews are doing surveys and engineering studies in the area around the proposed intersection. Benson said that he knew as much as Matson did on the subject. As more information becomes available, Benson said the council will inform the affected property owners and the public.
The Brockway Borough Council will meet again March 5 at 7 p.m.