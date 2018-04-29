BROCKWAY — Brockway’s annual FFA banquet had a bittersweet moment Wednesday night as the FFA members honored retiring Superintendent Dan Hawkins.
The FFA Chapter gave Hawkins an honorary FFA Degree, thanking him for his service.
“This degree is given to someone who is not a member of the chapter but supports the FFA,” said Brockway senior and FFA Chapter President Zach Roush. “Mr. Hawkins has been a big support to the FFA at Brockway. Without him, our ag program would not be where it is.”
Hawkins was instrumental in building Brockway’s barn, high tunnel, and greenhouse. Brockway’s ag program raises chickens in the barn and also grows plants in the high tunnel and greenhouse which will be featured in the upcoming FFA Spring Sale.
“This is my last FFA Banquet,” Hawkins said, after expressing his appreciation for the honorary FFA degree. “It’s been a good run.”
Roush honored Hawkins again later in the evening, bringing up FFA Advisors Kyle Norman and Matt Holt.
“These three men have helped me a lot and pushed me through school,” Roush explained. “My family and I wanted to thank them.”
The FFA banquet is normally an emotional time as the senior FFA members pass the torch to underclassmen who will be taking their roles. Roush came to Brockway in the eighth grade and has been a part of the FFA since then. His younger sister, Emily, is a member and will be an officer next year.
Senior Tylyn Fink received her Keystone Award chain at the banquet. This is the highest FFA award in the state. She also thanked Norman for helping her through school by giving him an owl statue that her grandfather once had. The owl is the FFA symbol for the advisors since it traditionally represents wisdom.
Symbols are important to FFA. Each officer has a symbol that is referred to as their “post.” During the banquet, the officers had to recite their “post” and explain the symbol connected to it.
“The FFA is a student-run organization that helps high school kids in many ways,” Norman said. “It has scholarships, meetings, conferences, workshops, leadership trainings, and career development events and supervised agricultural experiences.”
Not all the students in FFA will become farmers, however, so the organization changed its name from “Future Farmers of America” to just “FFA” in 1988 to reach students who have other interests.
“There is something of interest for everyone in the FFA,” Norman said. “We discuss everything from animals and bio-securities to welding and new technology and so much more.”
The outgoing officers installed their replacements for the upcoming school year. The new president, taking over for Roush, will be Abigail Alford. Nathan McClelland is the new vice president, following Alford. Rylee Welsh is the secretary after Fink, Emily Roush takes over as reporter from Damian Nichols, Anthony Newcome succeeds Austin Wilson as sentinel, and Jenna Zimmerman follows Gaige Williams as historian. Jenna Ceriani, Paige Kalgren, and Justin Smith remain in their positions as chaplain, alternate, and treasurer for their senior years next year.
