BROCKWAY — The Brockway FFA Spring Plant Sale offers fresh flowers, vegetables, and hanging baskets, and a way to support local students as they learn valuable skills.
The sale starts Saturday, May 5. Members of the FFA chapter have maintained the greenhouse at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School and oversee the sale.
FFA is an organization for students interested in agriculture and leadership. The letters once stood for “Future Farmers of America,” but the name was changed to just FFA to reflect the organization’s growing interest in members focused on any aspect of agriculture, not just farming.
“Organizations like FFA teach kids valuable life skills that they can use outside of high school,” Brockway FFA Advisor Kyle Norman explained. “Life skills like planting a garden, simple vehicle maintenance, how to make sure your dog is taken care of, how to fix things, and how to do basic wiring. Simple life skills that you’ll need after high school.”
The sale offers pots of calibrachoas (million bells), dahlias, buttered popcorn plants, geraniums, and petunias. It also has four-packs of Roma, cherry, and beefsteak tomatoes as well as sweet and hot peppers and dahlias and begonias. The four-packs are $1.50, pots range from $2 to $4, and hanging baskets are $15.
“All of the proceeds go back into running the greenhouse,” Norman said. “The money we make from this year lets us do it again next year.”
After the kickoff May 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the sale continues May 7, 9 and 11 from 2:30 to 5 p.m., May 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 15 and 17 from 2:30 to 5 p.m., and May 19 from 9 a.m. to 1. The sale is in the greenhouse across from the Junior-Senior High School, beside the softball field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.