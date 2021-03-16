BROCKWAY – The Brockway Volunteer Fire Department is breathing easier in the fire hall thanks to a state-of-the-air exhaust capture system.
The trucks’ exhaust pipes magnetically connect to a tube through an adapter installed on the end of the pipe. When the truck starts up, a sensor in the system reads the ignition and turns on a fan. That fan pulls the exhaust and takes it out of the fire hall. The tubes are on a track, and the track itself is part of the system, acting as a conduit for the exhaust to get to the ducts. As the truck exits, the tube slides along the track until it hits a bumper. There, the tube stops and the magnetic connector disengages as the truck fully exits the bay.
“It’s a 100% capture system,” Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich explained. “So far, it’s been great.”
The fan runs for three minutes, and that three minutes restarts when each truck turns on. If the first truck leaves before the other trucks, the fans are still running and pulling the exhaust from the remaining trucks.
When the truck returns, a transmitter kicks the fan on. The firefighter working as ground guide gets off the truck, grabs the tube, and attaches it to the exhaust pipe before the vehicle gets into the bay.
Hoskavich said it has cleaned up the building significantly.
“That’s been one of biggest issues with this building,” Hoskavich said. “When you turn a truck on, it just fills this building with diesel exhaust. And what goes up, must come down. So the diesel lays on everything.”
Hoskavich said that most people are unaware of the risk firefighters face when it comes to diesel exhaust.
“All those carcinogens from diesel exhaust gets on all our gear, lays on the floor, and sits on the trucks,” Hoskavich said. “The biggest thing is eliminating the exposure to our firefighters. Other than actual firefighting itself, the second biggest risk to firefighters is diesel exhaust exposure.”
A firefighter spends most of his or her time in the station, so the maintenance on the trucks exposes the firefighters to a large amount of diesel exhaust.
The fire department had a simple system before, but it was not 100% capture and did not ride out with the truck, so a firefighter would kick it from the exhaust pipe just before getting into the truck. The truck would sit with the pipe off, and back in before being reattached to the system. That system, however, was a vast improvement for its time.
“Before we put the old system in here, the ceiling was black,” Hoskavich said. “You don’t walk out of the building smelling like diesel exhaust anymore.”
Whenever the fire department makes a decision on upgrades, it goes through a process to make sure it is doing the best it can for its community. The capture system was no exception. The company Air Cleaning Systems came in for a week and installed it. That company took care of systems in New York, Philadelphia and Boston. Air Cleaning Systems called the unit “the Cadillac of exhaust systems.”
“It’s been a long time coming,” Hoskavich said. “A lot of work went into it. We did a lot of fundraising, working with outside agencies to get help. The Mengle Foundation has donated twice for it. They paid for two drops.”
A “drop” is the term for the tube coming from the track to the truck. Each one is around $10,000. The fire department paid for the rest, and they have four diesel units in the bay. Hoskavich hopes that the system will work for a long time.
“We’re very happy with it,” Hoskavich said. “It’s very clean, not bulky, there’s nothing for people to trip over. We have the same system as the City of New York, and that’s kind of nice to know. We know we have the best system out there, and we will capture every bit of exhaust.”