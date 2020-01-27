BROCKWAY — The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company celebrated 116 years of serving its community with its annual firefighters’ banquet on January 18.
The all-volunteer department had nearly 70 members and guests at the banquet, with Ed Ferraro as the master of ceremonies. Rev. Vic Baxter delivered the invocation at the banquet and Trentini lit a candle to lead a moment of silence for deceased members of the department.
Ralph Reed III gave his final report as fire chief. Reed served as chief from 2016 to 2019 but is stepping down for 2020. He was given a plaque as Firefighter of the Year for 2019.
Michael Hoskavich took over as chief on the first day of the year. He is the 17th fire chief in the history of the department.
The banquet focused on the future while remembering the past. Deputy Chief Devin Trentini gave his report on the different fire trainings the department participated in as well as time spend fundraising, but Hoskavich was able to talk about the new side-by-side ATV purchased with help from the Varischetti Foundation as well as the 2020 goal of installing a Clean Air System in the fire hall. Some of the funds for this project will be provided by the Mengle Foundation.
Hoskavich acknowledged three members who earned Firefighter 1 status in the department. Those members were Derek Bennett, Jack Knox, Nathan Knox, and Jesse Martinson. Hoskavich also gave service-year pins to Benny Bortle for 20 years, April London for five years, and Denny Smith for 10 years.
Fire Department President Terry Fustine thanked the community and the firefighters for their hard work and support in 2019.
“Thank you all for your time and support,” Fustine said. “And thanks to the committees who made all of our projects successful. Also, thanks to the Longwell Foundation, Mengle Foundation, and the Varischetti Foundation for supporting the fire department.”
Morelli’s Sales and Service, Glasstown Pizza, Paesano’s 2 in Ridgway, Hepler’s Country Store, Creek Side Auto and Tire, Rogos Auto Sales, Wood Street Deli, Firehouse Pizza, Brockway Subway, The Hut, BP Inn, Johnson Motors, Martino’s Bilo, Sheetz of Brockway, Brockway Drug, and T&D Carving donated 41 door prizes for the event. Attendees enjoyed a buffet-style dinner.