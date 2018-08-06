Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.