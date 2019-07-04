BROCKWAY — The Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July began in the morning with the ringing of bells. It ended with fireworks.
Organizers had events going throughout the day. The earliest group activity was the Firecracker 10 and Fun Run, starting by Taylor Memorial Park’s pool. At Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, the riders of the Tour de Brockway got set up for their peloton formation ride through town. In between, vendors sold crafts, inflatable games entertained children, and more than 1,200 chickens sizzled over coals. The fire department had t-shirts and around 2,500 donuts for sale. The American Legion Stage had act after act following the Patriotic Program.
The Patriotic Program is considered to be the real kickoff to the day’s activities. This year, the event focused heavily on World War II and the sacrifices of the generation of Americans who fought in that war.
Dominique Martino sang the National Anthem and Patriotic Program Chair Melissa Hrinya announced the beginning of the event.
“People ask me why I’m staying home for the 4th,” Hrinya said. “I tell them that my town has the best 4th of July celebration.”
Her husband, Mayor Bill Hrinya, thanked the Greatest Generation and said that he had the privilege of being raised by a World War II veteran.
“Of course, it wasn’t until I was older until I realized how lucky I was,” he said.
Janice Bart introduced the 2019 Miss Brockway 4th of July, Cecilia Manno. Manno, Brockway’s 2019 valedictorian, talked about the privilege of being chosen for this role and was excited to lead the parade down Main Street.
Madelyn Newcome and Ellen Gankosky sang, “America The Beautiful” before Tino Inzana and Garrett McClintick, both 2019 Brockway graduates, read the Declaration of Independence and a tribute to the Greatest Generation.
The keynote address was by Billie Jo Powers. Powers lives in DuBois and is the American Legion 23rd District Deputy Commander. Powers served in the United States Navy for 24 years and is very active in the Legion.
The parade had many marching bands and fire departments participating. Groups participated from Ohio, New York, and all across Pennsylvania. Ronald McDonald even made an appearance.
As the sun went down over Brockway, fireworks lit the sky.
“It’s part of the community’s identity,” Event Chairman Jeff Gankosky said. “We have good people in town. The borough, the police department, fire department, ambulance, the recreation board and the residents are involved. We’re fortunate to have so much teamwork.”