BROCKWAY – The third Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School student of the 2020-2021 school year to gain their Eagle Scout rank spruced up the sign at the Brockway Youth Soccer Field.
The old sign was fading and surrounded by old railroad ties to protect it. Morgan Pirow contacted the person in charge of maintenance and got permission to fix the sign.
“He wanted the sign to be new and vibrant,” Pirow, a junior at Brockway, explained. “I took the railroad ties out, cleaned up the sign with wood cleaner, and I leveled out the ground. I built a flowerbed around it and evened out the ground.”
Instead of railroad ties and dirt, the flowerbed was filled with dirt and mulch, and Pirow planted flowers and plants to pretty up the space. She also repainted a sign and made it bright red with a soccer ball.
“I got a big piece of board and had someone cut it out to fit it in the space in the sign’s frame,” she said.
Pirow is the third Brockway student this year to get her Eagle rank, and she is also the second girl. Members of the old Boy Scouts of America have long been able to get their Eagle Scout, but girls could only start to earn their Eagle a couple of years ago when BSA expanded to allow girls. Brockway Senior Jena Zimmerman was the first girl in the Bucktail Council of BSA to get her Eagle. Another senior, Tanner Shindledecker, got his this school year as well.
“During this past school year, the Brockway Area School District had three outstanding students receive their Eagle Scout rank,” Brockway Superintendent Jeff Vizza said. “Two of the three were females, making them the first to achieve this prestigious award in the Bucktail Council. In fact, these young ladies may be the first in the state to achieve this milestone.”
Pirow was driven to get her award, and she had to do it in a short period of time.
“It was important to me because, within a little over two years of me working so hard, I got it,” Pirow said. “Most people get to that point and don’t get their Eagle, others have been working for it from Cub Scouts. Being an Eagle means that people are going to hold you to a higher standard, and I am very proud to be an Eagle.”
Pirow got help from family, friends, and members of her BSA troop. She said that Scouts in general help people get involved in their communities.
“Not many people help their community,” she said. “I love helping anyone and just doing something small like this makes me feel so grateful.”
Vizza praised the students at the Brockway Area School Board meeting in May.
“The school district and the town of Brockway are extremely proud of their accomplishments and the amount of time and effort they dedicated to this community,” he said. “It takes a lot of determination and a total commitment to achieve the highest recognition of the BSA. Congratulations to all three of our Eagle Scouts, and we wish them the best of luck with their future endeavors.”