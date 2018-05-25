BROCKWAY — Brian Mulhollan is moving from DuBois Area High School to the Brockway Area School District.
Three candidates made it to the final round of interviews in Brockway, and the school board went into executive session for almost an hour during its meeting on May 22. When they voted on the principal position, Mulhollan received a unanimous vote.
“Dan Hawkins took me around Brockway while I was working on my superintendent’s papers,” Mulhollan said. “I got to see the community then, but I look forward to getting to know what it’s like on a day-to-day basis.”
Mulhollan has worked as the assistant principal at DuBois Area High School for more than 11 years. He has worked in education 27 years, and said he thinks that his varied experience set him apart from other candidates.
“I think my experience at a number of different schools helped,” he said. “I taught junior high, worked in both high school and junior high, and have experience with a vocational-technical school. I see the dynamics of a lot of different places and can bring those pieces together in Brockway.”
“He’s a former colleague,” Hawkins said. “He taught for me and I was also an administrator with him. I know how competent he is, he’s a great scheduler, he has great relationships with kids, and he knows data. I think he’s going to be able to help Mr. (Jeff) Vizza take Brockway to a different level academically. I wish him the best of luck.”
Hawkins’ tenure as Brockway superintendent ends June 30. Mulholland will join Brockway July 1 — on the same day Vizza succeeds Hawkins as superintendent. The co-principal position is shared between the high school and the elementary school, so he will be working alongside current High School Principal Mark Dippold and Elementary Principal Candace Patricelli.
Mulhollan has some mixed emotions about taking over at Brockway. He enjoyed working in DuBois and the relationships he formed there.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity I had to build relationships with the community, the families, and the students at DuBois. But I look forward to doing that in Brockway. I’m excited about the opportunity to work at the elementary level. I look forward to new challenges.”
