BRANDY CAMP — Hiking through the woods off Route 219 behind a dilapidated abandoned house, one comes to a solitary flagpole and four stone markers. Indentations around those markers may be graves, as this location is Pioneer Cemetery, the final resting place of the bodies of early settlers of the area.
The Brockway Area Historical Society now has the deed to that cemetery and has purchased the land around it in an effort to preserve that piece of Brockway heritage.
“The historical society board discussed the old cemetery in a meeting several years ago,” Fay Trentini said. “Jake Rindosh and I went to the tax assessor’s office and found out that the cemetery itself is unclaimed land.”
Rob Keith said that the area used to be the farm of Rev. Dr. Jonathan Nichols Jr. Marked graves are for Jonathan Nichols Sr. and Rhoda Nichols as well as Consider and Keziah Brockway.
Consider and Keziah are the parents of Chauncey Brockway Sr., the first Brockway to settle in the area.
“It’s an important piece of history for our town,” Keith said. “Pioneer Cemetery has the ancestors of the people who gave their name to the town.”
Keith, in a Facebook post about the cemetery, said that Nichols Jr. officiated the wedding of his daughter Rhoda to Chauncey Brockway Sr. in 1816. Rebecca Nichols married Dr. Asaph Clarke in 1831, and Clarke laid out the town of Brockway in 1836.
“He is considered the father of Brockway,” Keith said.
Much of the cemetery is now a wooded area. Sticks mark a couple of child graves, which only had triangular stones sticking above the mossy surface. The Brockway Historical Society placed four headstones on the graves in 1975. Several indentations around those graves suggest unmarked graves. Keith said there may be 12 or 14 unmarked graves in the area.
Between Route 219 and the cemetery is a house that has fallen into disrepair. It is mostly covered by trees and weeds, and it was purchased from the Margaret A. Buhler Estate. The Brockway Historical Society has no immediate plans for the area.
“There’s a lot of history to research there,” Keith said. “Brockway and Nichols were Revolutionary War veterans. If they were buried in uniform, maybe some equipment could be brought in to see.”
Trentini said that a donation to the historical society allowed them to purchase the area. The deed came in July 18.
“This is a great piece to have,” Keith said. “These people are connected to the founding of Brockway, and it is important to preserve this site.”