BROCKWAY — The Class of 2021 still had the usual pomp and circumstance of graduation, but the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School graduates were in an unusual venue.
Brockway’s last three graduations have been in three different locations. The Class of 2019 had the traditional Brockway graduation in the high school auditorium, but the COVID-19 pandemic gave the Class of 2020 the opportunity to graduate at Moonlite Drive-In Theatre. This year, the seniors went to Varischetti Field for an outdoor graduation. The weather on May 28 delayed the graduation ceremony to Memorial Day at 8 p.m. The later time was to accommodate fireworks.
Another first was the introduction of a faculty and graduate choir directed by Music Teacher Kevin Rush. Elementary Teacher Christina Myers sang the National Anthem.
The ceremony included a speech by Student Council Representative Karissa Holt, who summed up the experiences of the Class of 2021.
“Late night studying, lab reports, slide show presentations, sporting events, and vocab squares are all coming to an end, at least for high school,” she said. “Only a few years ago, we were walking through the halls as nervous as we are now. We were the newbies. This class has grown so much. Some say the journey starts now, but the journey started a long time ago. This just happens to be the day that the journey splits off into different paths.”
“There have been so many individuals who have helped us achieve our goal of graduation,” Valedictorian Benjamin Glasl said in his speech. “Each person here today has overcome many challenges in their lifetime that helped them grow as a person. We will continue to face adversity every single day. Some days it feels like you will never get a break, but it’s the strength to fight through no matter what that makes each person successful.”
Before the diplomas were handed out, Brockway administration had a few words to say to the Class of 2021.
“Students, your time at Brockway High School has provided many experiences that have shaped you,” Co-Principal Brian Mulhollan said to the graduates. “A new chapter is about to unfold. Be sure to take the lessons you’ve learned during your time here to help guide you on your way.”
Superintendent Jeffrey Vizza focused his comments on perseverance.
“This year was definitely a challenge, but you persevered and made it happen,” Vizza said. “Tonight is a reality because everyone worked together throughout this school year to ensure success. This evening, we take a moment as a community to celebrate the Class of 2021’s accomplishments. I truly believe everything happens for a reason, and that something good can come out of every situation. Looking back at the past 14 months, it is my opinion that we learned many valuable life lessons. Tonight, I want to focus on two. First, don’t take anything for granted. Second, don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone.”
Graduating on May 31 were Chase Azzato, Brady Barnett, Ty Barr, Noah Bash, Cole Buchanan, Aiden Bullers, Emily Calliari, Abhishek Chadha, Marcus Copelli, Jacob DeBerti, Lance Dowdall, Cameron Faust, Kylee Fink, Lance Fitzgerald, Conner Ford, Elijah Fremer, Jared Fremer, Joel Gaston, Elijah Gibson, Benjamin Glasl, Alexis Gorham, Cassidy Grieneisen, Mikayla Grieneisen, Nathan Harris, Lilyanna Henry, Jacob Hepler, Tyler Heverley, Karissa Holt, Mackenzie Hook, Seth Ingros, Dominic Inzana, Cassidy Kahle, Clifford Kinser Jr., Ryan Lin, Morgan Lindemuth, Dakota Malmgren, Miranda Mancini, Sydney Manno, Mackenzie Mooney, Natalee Mooney, Madelyn Newcome, Abbey Nichols, Lewis Painter, Elizabeth Palmer, Joshua Pentz, Morgan Pirow, Hayden Reitz, Ethan Rendos, Alyx Rosman, Sarah Rosman, Emily Roush, Hailey Ruberto, Damian Rutherford, Conner Ryckman, Tanner Shindledecker, Brooklynn Skinner, Megan Smiley, Weston Smith, Dakota Spellen, Grace Stewart, Adam Stine, Liliane Sysko, Matthew Taylor, Brianna Thomas, Rylan Veltri, Keely Walter, Mackenzie Webster, Rylee Welsh, Emmie White, Natalie Wilson, Delaney Wineberg, and Jena Zimmerman.