BROCKWAY – The 55th annual Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration came back with multiple days packed with music, activities and fireworks.
The events began on July 2 with Madeline Newcome being crowned as Miss Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July. From there, Taylor Memorial Park filled with bouncy houses, slides and vendors selling funnel cake.
Last year, the organizers held a virtual patriotic program, but the annual patriotic program returned this year. Melissa Hrinya started the event, quoting from John 15:13, “Greater love has no man than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” That was the theme of the program, as Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School’s 2021 Valedictorian Ben Glasl read the story “Home Front Saves a Life,” and Brockway Class of 2021 Class President Noah Bash read about Operation BABYLIFT. Newcome and Ellen Gankosky sang the National Anthem and “America, The Beautiful.”
Mayor Bill Hrinya thanked veterans during his remarks.
“You have given us your sacrifice for our liberties, and sometimes we take that for granted,” he said.
Keynote Speaker Kit Watson spoke about the importance of Independence Day and the history it celebrates. Watson served in the Air Force during Vietnam and has been in the American Legion for 50 years. He said he grew up in a town similar to Brockway, but he could tell how important the Fourth was to the community right away.
“This is a patriotic community,” he said. “You can see that when you come into town.”
The Firecracker 10K and Fun Run Foot Race was the only race in Brockway, with the Tour de Brockway canceled due to road construction, but it was well attended. The basketball tournament started around the same time as the race. The Brockway Volunteer Fire Department did its donut sale on July 3, and it sold 188 dozen donuts prior to selling out before noon. The Kaimanns also sold out of its chicken barbeque.
A major draw was the classic car show. Vehicles both new and old filled the newly-paved parking lot of Frank Varischetti Field. There was also a fishing derby and other events throughout the park.
The parade had Main Street packed on both sides Sunday and the Downbeat Percussion from New York led the way. Fire departments from Reynoldsville, Warsaw Township, Sandy Township, DuBois, Union Township and more joined Brockway in the parade. State Sen. Cris Dush tossed candy to the crowd, and fair queens and community queens joined Disney Princesses and Newcome in the parade. The PA Wilds Jeep Club and several tractors mixed in with the fire trucks, and live bands were pulled on floats behind trucks sponsored by local businesses.
Gankosky said that the expanded schedule spaced people out better in town.
Sunday night, fireworks returned to the skies over Brockway, marking the end of the celebration.
During the patriotic program, Mayor Hrinya read President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s proclamation from July 4, 1958, before adding his own proclamation for Brockway.
“[Eisenhower’s] proclamation reiterates what we need to do as American citizens,” Hrinya said. “We need to dedicate ourselves to freedom.”
Hrinya dedicated Brockway as Pennsylvania’s Fourth of July Borough. After multiple days of celebration, Brockway seemed to take that proclamation to heart.
More information about the Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July is available on the committee’s website, www.brockwayfourth.com.