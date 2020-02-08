BROCKWAY — Anyone traveling through Brockway will see signs for a group called the Kaimanns. While the Kaimanns undertake many projects behind the scenes, the service organization has been shaping and serving Brockway for 55 years.
In 1965 the Brockway Area Kaimanns was a Kiwanis Club. They started the chicken barbecue on July 4 when the organization was founded. In 1997, they decided to become their own organization, leaving Kiwanis behind. A group of members and past presidents needed a name to use when they rebooted their organization.
The club’s first president John Esposito remembered the discussion around the name.
“We were just saying names and we came up with Kaimanns,” he said. “We said that it means ‘We serve.’ We live by that.”
The Kaimanns is completely funded by member dues, which were kept lower by becoming an independent organization. All money raised in their fundraisers and through donations goes to the projects the Kaimanns supports. Esposito said the organization has given over $1 million to the Brockway community. As far as visual manifestations of the Kaimanns’ work, the community can look at the community sign in front of the American Legion, the benches and trash cans along Main Street, the cupola at Toby Terrace, the pavilion at Taylor Memorial Park, or the trees and welcome banners lining Main Street. There is also the annual hayride in December.
The benches went in last year, and Esposito said that they were more work than the club expected.
“The benches came from a company in Clarion,” Esposito said. “Our president, Bub Whelpley, worked with this company and saw the benches. He thought we could use them along Main Street. We ordered nine or 10 of them. When the club members picked them up, they needed a lot of modifications to get them installed. They weren’t made uniformly, and they also needed a cement slab underneath to work.”
The members of the Kaimanns did the work on the installation. They also keep the community sign running, which Esposito said is more work than people think.
The work the Kaimanns does is not limited to Main Street. Taylor Memorial Park has a pavilion that cost $40,000. Esposito said they have invested $250,000 into the park. They also donated a large amount of money to the park in front of the American Legion. They purchased the Community Christmas Tree that was highlighted in Brockway’s tree lighting event in November.
“We have around 94 members,” he said. “When we have a project, people come out of the woodwork. We don’t want to brag about what we do, and we get a lot of support in this community.”
Esposito had a difficult time narrowing down projects to highlight. He was the president of the Kiwanis Club when it opened in 1965 and has been an officer or on the board for the whole half-century existence of the club. The 2018-2020 donation list alone has 25 entries, many listed at over $4000. Many of their donations go to Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, the nursery schools and daycares in the community, the fire department, JCARC, and new computers for Mengle Memorial Library.
The money is provided through fundraisers. The Kaimanns has their annual lottery event on March 7, the July 4 chicken barbecue, and an auction in the fall.
“We enjoy helping,” Esposito said. “We need to help. There’s no one else to do it.”