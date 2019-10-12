BROCKWAY — The American Legion Auxiliary is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and Post 95’s auxiliary commemorated the centennial by sealing a time capsule.
The capsule was filled with pins, t-shirts, newspaper stories about the Legion and the Auxiliary, some pins from past president Rita Landini, and a picture of President Donald Trump’s inauguration sent to Post 95 Auxiliary President Denise “Dee Dee” Carlini.
People attending the meeting signed the capsule. It was designed by Blanche Smith and her husband, Rich. They made the capsule out of PVC pipe and stickers printed on a Cricket machine.
“I looked time capsules up online and saw that they cost so much!” Carlini said. “I thought, ‘I can call Blanche!’”
Smith said she just happened to have PVC pipe at home, so she was able to construct the capsule for under $30.
“I did some online research and saw how they were made,” she said. “I told my husband that we needed caps for the end. We needed a way to seal it, so we went to Lowes and showed them what we were doing.”
Because Carlini did not want the capsule to get buried and lost, it will be mounted on the wall in a corner where it will hang for 25 years.
“Whoever the auxiliary president is then, she will get to open it,” Carlini said. “Hopefully, she can find the key.”
The auxiliary also added a Martino’s Bilo flyer to the capsule. Carlini hoped that it would be interesting to people 25 years from now to know how much food cost in 2019. They also put in the bylaws of the auxiliary and the calendar of events for 2019.
“The motto of the auxiliary is ‘Service, not self,’” Carlini said. “The stories we’re including in there will show the projects we’re doing to help our veterans.”
The calendar highlights the auxiliary’s busy schedule. They have a bake sale for the Legion’s spaghetti dinner on October 27, Veterans’ Day programs at Brockway Area Elementary School on November 8 and at the junior-senior high school on November 11, and lunch and brunch on November 7 and 9. The Christmas party will be December 12.
The time capsule will sit in the corner, witnessing all the Legion activities until it comes back down to be opened in 2044.