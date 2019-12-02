BROCKWAY — Due to popular demand, Mengle Memorial Library is bringing both a gift-giver and a gift-to-give for the holidays.
The annual Santa Claus visit will happen Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. The jolly old elf will give children a present and be available for pictures.
The presents, though, will need to come from the parents, due to Santa’s pre-Christmas schedule.
“Santa’s sleigh is already packed for Christmas,” explained Darlene Marshall, head librarian at Mengle. “It’s important for parents to contact the library for details and to drop off their package at the library before the event. Each child is called individually to receive that present from Santa during his visit.”
Usborne Books will have a special display at the library during Santa’s visit. Usborne Books & More is a division of Educational Development Corporation, which has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the 200 Best Small Companies in America as well as one of the country’s fastest-growing small companies. The books are designed to compete against other forms of entertainment and are described as fun and engaging. The nonfiction books have interactive connections to web-based content.
“We have heard from many local parents that Usborne books are loved,” Marshall said. “We have arranged to sell them as cash and carry items until Christmas. A special display will be available on December 10 during Santa’s visit.”
Parents can contact the library at 265-8245 to get more information or schedule a drop-off for their child’s present.