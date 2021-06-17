BROCKWAY — Not content with their past adventures, three Brockway retirees decided to paddle down the Susquehanna River, going 444 miles in 16 days.
Bill Giovannelli, Ron Morrison and Mark Marchori started their trip at the mouth of the Susquehanna at Otsego Lake in Cooperstown, New York, and ended in Havre de Grace, Maryland. All three men are adventurers at heart. Marchori walked the Appalachian Trail, and at 71, he wanted to try a new adventure. Morrison and Giovannelli are both around 68, older than they were when they left Brockway to canoe down to Gulf of Mexico.
“We did long distance trips 40-plus years ago, going from Brockway to New Orleans, and I also went from the Continental Divide on other side of Clearfield to Key West, Florida,” Morrison said. “This isn’t quite a distance, plus we’re over 40 years older. We just wanted to see if we can do it.”
Giovannelli and Morrison’s first boating adventure actually started when they were in third grade. They found out that the Toby Creek in Brockway goes down to the Gulf of Mexico. They determined that they would get in boats and make the journey one day. In 1978, Giovannelli and Paul Camuso ran with that dream. Morrison helped build a kayak. Chuck Dollard joined up, and the four men went in hand-crafted boats on their journey from Brockway to New Orleans. Four decades later, their adventure resume includes many more rivers and trails.
“We’ve paddled the whole length of the Allegheny, of course Toby Creek and Clarion River, the West Branch of the Susquehanna, so we thought that since the Susquehanna is the longest river through Pennsylvania, let’s get that done since we’ve gone so far,” Giovannelli said.
Giovannelli explained that they want efficient craft on their long journeys. A Wenonah Prism and Osprey canoes with carbon paddles made the journey lighter than it was in 1978. The men prepared for any weather eventuality, making sure the tents and other gear are lightweight. They packed as much food as they could carry with them, though they did stop twice to resupply.
“The biggest thing is having the right mindset,” Giovannelli added. “It’s fun, but it’s not easy. You’re paddling 35-40 miles a day against the wind with loaded boats.”
A typical day was waking up in the morning, eating a breakfast, and then getting on the river. Lunch was often on the river, scarfing down jerky or power bars. They averaged 27 miles a day. At night, they camped and had canned food like Spam and instant mashed potatoes. The food they took needed to transport well, avoiding the need for refrigeration. They also ate out three times.
The trio encountered some white water, but not the most-dangerous class. They used an old book about the Susquehanna River, but also got updated information from an app.
“I downloaded Endless Mountain, which is the maps for the Susquehanna,” Morrison said. “It showed you every detail, every island, where you can camp. Most of the places we camped were in people’s yards. We had it down to a science. We’d go talk to them and say, ‘We’re three old guys going down the river, can we camp here?’ The key to it is to find other old guys, because they never say no since they want someone to talk to.”
Part of the journey, of course, is the view. The trio saw eagles every day, enjoying sunrises on the river, and visiting islands and watching the mountains slowly grow and shrink.
“There’s mountain on one side of the river for most of Pennsylvania, about to Sunbury,” Morrison said. “You have a little ridge when you get close to Duncannon and the Appalachian Trail crosses the river. We saw bear, deer, otters, two water snakes.”
“The Endless Mountains are one of the greatest sights,” Giovannelli added. “The river is really nice around Pittston, fairly clean. I saw places on there that reminded me of a National Geographic picture. I could fantasize myself being on the Amazon or some West African river. Some of the views are quite exotic.”
There were 16 dams that the boaters had to get over. Many of them were coming apart, part of abandoned power plants. There were also other obstacles, such as trees down across the water and rapids.
The men described the river as “moody.” It started out small where it began, shallow and clear, but then it twisted and turned through farmland, with long patches of placid water, and then Class 2 whitewater. Later, there were ledges with constant drops and waves. It eventually became well over a mile wide. Near the end, the water became choppy.
The trio is still thinking about their next adventure, but they are basking in the success of their Susquehanna journey.
“All in all, it was a good trip,” Giovannelli said. “We were just friends doing something and not letting life pass us by.”