BROCKWAY — The Brockway American Legion Auxiliary and Legion Post 95 project to bring banners of military heroes to Main Street in Brockway has seen completion of 220 banners and more are on the way.
Post 95 Auxiliary President Dee Dee Carlini has been working with a company called Troop Banners to create colorful banners similar to those DuBois and other communities are flying. Since she started, she has uploaded 220 banners and now has more than 20 on a reservation list that she is working through. In addition, there are more calls coming in seeking information.
“I'm still getting calls daily about people wanting to do banners,” Carlini said. “We have three dates left for the public to come to the American Legion. Feb. 22 is our firm deadline to have the orders done.”
Carlini said that she will be at Post 95 on Feb. 12 and Feb. 19 from 1-3 p.m., and Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Anyone who is currently serving or has served in the military can be on a banner,” Carlini said. “They do not have to be from Brockway. If someone here wants that person on a banner, they can come to us and we can do it.”
The response is prompting Carlini to rethink where the banners need to go. She had originally planned on putting them on the borough light posts along Main Street, but more than 220 will exceed that space.
“I am working with the borough to enter into an agreement with the utility company to use their poles,” Carlini said. “Regarding storage, we found space at the Legion and Lowes donated a shelving unit, so we will be able to lay the banners flat with paper between each banner as recommended by the banner company.”
The banners are 24x36 and come with the mounting bracket and a 12x18 yard banner. People coming to the Legion during the drop-in times need to have the $125 fee, a copy of the DD-214 discharge papers, and the highest-quality picture they have available. If a current member of the military, they need proof of where they are currently stationed. They could also go to www.troopbanners.com/brockway to fill out the application there. Carlini also said she can answer questions if people want to call her at 590-2133.