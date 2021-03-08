BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Council met its new full-time police officer during its March meeting.
Officer Jason Arthur has been working for the borough part time, but when the full-time position came open, the council increased his hours.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said of hiring Arthur. “We’ve been working hard on this for 12, 14 months. He’s been working hard for us. We’re happy with the way things are going.”
The volunteer fire department responded to 12 calls since the February meeting. Three were in the borough. One that was initially called in as a house fire turned out to be an overheating furnace.
Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said that the department is going to return to selling donuts. The department had not been selling them due to weather and COVID-19, but will restart the weekend after Easter.
The fire department also finished a mandatory hazardous materials refresher course. Hoskavich said that they intend to do another class coming up, and he is reaching out to local businesses to see if they have anyone who needs to take the course as well.
Hoskavich was excited to report that the Taylor Memorial Museum asked if the fire department wanted its first apparatus back. The hose cart was purchased by the fire department over a century ago and has been in the museum, but Hoskavich is happy to bring it “home” to the fire department. He hopes it will be in place by the Fourth of July.
The community pool is looking for lifeguards. Councilman Lu Inzana said that the recreation board put information out in the borough office and the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School. Anyone 15 or older is encouraged to pick up an application from the borough. There will be trainings in DuBois in April.
The Brockway Borough Council will meet again April 1 at 7 p.m. at the Brockway Ambulance Building.