BROCKWAY – The intersection of Route 28 and U.S. Route 219 in Brockway continues to be a major talking point in the community.
Two business owners came to the March meeting of the Brockway Borough Council to talk about the progress of the project and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) public comment process. The intersection plan wants to update the intersection by Sheetz, but moving Evergreen Street directly impacts Brockway Drug and Rocky Grill.
While the project is moving along, there are many steps before any final decisions can be made. The map that was put on the PennDOT website for the public comment is still a preliminary design, as were the maps released earlier in the process. Many changes can still be made.
“Right now, we’re waiting for cost analysis on the rest of the project,” Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said. “Dave Layman from PennDOT said he was going to do a cost analysis that’s going to contain [costs for] environmental, utilities, rights-of-way, easements, things like that.”
The cost analysis could take a couple of weeks to over a month.
Part of the confusion came around the design saying that the part of Evergreen Street that will be blocked off from Route 219 would be taken out and possibly have grass planted. That is standard practice in PennDOT designs, but it does not reflect the final plans.
“It’s always been the borough’s intention that the street remain intact and be utilized by Brockway Drug and Rocky Grill,” Benson said. “Our intention is to keep it the way it is, and the property owners can use that as parking or whatever they want to.”
Paula Powers from Rocky Grill said that she also talked to Layman at PennDOT, who told her it was a borough project and not a PennDOT one.
Benson said that Powers is correct that the project is a borough one, but PennDOT’s rules need to be followed.
Powell said that the delivery truck to the Rocky Grill was a new piece of information for Layman, and Layman said he needed to take the deliveries into account for the design. Brockway Drug’s Ron Matson added that concern about deliveries was also on his mind, and he asked if there could be some access from Route 219. Layman told the council that it would not be feasible to do that access, but Councilman Lu Inzana hopes that there can be some negotiation on that in the future since it is a borough road.
There are legalities related to the use of the old Evergreen Street, which Matson pointed out.
“Who would be responsible for maintenance and snow plowing, or if someone gets hurt there?” Matson asked.
“We aren’t going to do this and walk away,” Benson answered. “We’re going to work with our solicitor to make this work for the property owners.”
The borough will continue to maintain most of that street to reach an alley.
Benson pointed out that the money is earmarked for the project, and since the borough was promised that they would not be on the hook for any costs, they want to make sure they do everything in their power to keep the money in Brockway.
“Brockway borough was guaranteed from the onset of this project that it was not going to cost the borough anything, and we have no intention of raising taxes to pay for it,” Benson said. “The council is going to exhaust every option we have before we let $2 million get away. The chances of us getting funding to do something like this in the future, I think they’re pretty slim.”
Matson expressed his concern about the public comment time related to the project. Due to COVID-19, there was no in-person meeting and the comment was done virtually through PennDOT’s website. The borough is still receiving letters and emails, and Matson said that the borough needs to let people know that they can continue comment.
“The public comment for the virtual meeting ended in February, and people continue to send letters and emails to the borough,” Matson said. “The general public doesn’t know this. Unless it’s advertised, how are people going to know to comment? If you’re going to continue to accept public comment, it should be open to everyone. You should open it up for everyone to participate, not just people who are selectively participating.”
PennDOT advertised the project on its website, and a story ran in The Courier Express on Jan. 26. The plans were available up to Feb. 8. The Facebook group Hometown Brockway also promoted the public comment period and invited residents to contact the borough. Layman is adding the late comments sent to the borough. However, Benson rejected the notion that the borough asked for the continued comment or that people were “selectively participating.”
“The borough did not solicit these comments,” he said. “I want to make it clear that everybody who sent something to the borough office sent them on their own, unsolicited. Some people just started sending emails.”
Councilman Rich Renwick, who was one of the dissenting votes on the project, said there were 50 or 60 answers to PennDOT’s survey, and his opinion was that many were negative. The nine letters that the borough included in the council members’ packets were positive. They came from a mix of local residents and business owners.
Matson asked that the borough think about extending their consideration of the public’s comments beyond the time advertised.
The council is waiting until the cost analysis, and Inzana, who initially voted against the project, asked for patience from the community.
“This project is still in progress,” Inzana said. “Nobody’s going to be able to answer a lot of these questions until we get the cost analysis. This project may have to be revised or looked at again in order to take place.”
Construction is planned to begin sometime in 2022.