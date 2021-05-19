BROCKWAY — The pandemic may have paused the Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration for a year, but the 55th annual celebration will ring in the Fourth of July in a way that utilizes the long weekend.
“We have everything going,” Committee Chairman Jeff Gankosky said to the Brockway Borough Council during their May meeting. “We have the parade, fireworks, and as long as everything goes well with COVID, we’ll have everything ready for that weekend.”
Last year, the organizers held a virtual patriotic program, a fire truck parade, and a patriotic house decorating contest. The fireworks set off from Fremer Hill that year instead of their usual location. This year, festivities start Friday, June 25 with the Frank Varischetti All Star Football Game and really picks up July 2 with the Miss Brockway Old Fashioned 4th Crowning. After that, the celebration kicks off July 3 at 8:30 a.m. with the Firecracker 10K and Fun Run Foot Race and ends with fireworks at around 9:45 p.m. on July 4.
Back this year is the basketball tournament, the Kaimann’s Annual Chicken Barbecue, the Fishing Contest, horse drawn trolley rides, live music, soccer games, and a teen dance. The next day, there will be a car, truck, and motorcycle show in the morning before a roller hockey all star game, the patriotic program, picnic in the park, the Lego Building Contest, magic shows, a duck derby, and the annual parade.
Gankosky said that the expanded schedule will space people out better in town.
“With as big as the park is, we can spread it out over the weekend and people will not be at the park for the same things,” he added. “It will be easier if there are still mask mandates and stuff like that.”
One aspect is postponed for an additional year. The Tour de Brockway had to cancel its 40th race because of a major Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) construction project that will heavily impact the Brockway area. They will be doing road surface milling and seal coating, which would make the race difficult.
“We were concerned about the racers on these roads,” Gankosky said. “We’ll take off this year and come back next year.”
More information about the Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July is available on the committee’s website, www.brockwayfourth.com.