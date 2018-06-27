BROCKWAY — Taylor Memorial Park in Brockway is getting a lot of use during the summer.
The Old Fashioned Fourth of July will fill up the park from June 29 to July 4, plus the ongoing concert series, and then the park ends its summer with Family Day. Family Day is sponsored by the Frank Varischetti Foundation.
“The Foundation’s goal is just to provide some more activities in Brockway,” explained the Foundation’s Corrie Gudalis. “We want good, wholesome, activities for the community. So that’s the plan for Family Day.”
Gudalis said that the Foundation learned a lot from last year’s event and are focusing on building on what worked.
“We’ve expanded a bit,” she said. “We’ve added more activities and more inflatables. We’re growing it year after year.”
Inflatables are provided by Bounce-a-Palooza. Before the event, Gudalis sent an email out to her mailing list with pictures of some of the choices. Mazes, bouncy houses, and a sinking Titanic slide highlighted the options.
The event begins with the annual Shane-O-Mak 5K Run and will also include comedy juggler Evan Young, CirqOvation, a magician, and live music. The success of last year, as well as a survey of attendees, inspired the Foundation to bring in more acts.
“The community spirit and environment was amazing,” she said. “People stayed all day! They sat and talked to people they haven’t sen in years. It worked out really well. But if there is one group we missed, it was the 16-20 age group.”
Because Gudalis felt that the 16-20-year-olds did not have as much to do, so like last year, she is running two stages to make sure the event reaches as many people as possible. While one stage will play music for all ages and interests, another stage will have a band specifically for the missed age group.
“A local band will play,” she said, referring to Ricky Boleen and Fred Barefield’s band. The band was a staple at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School’s Varsity B Variety Show for the past few years. “They were so popular at the school, we were happy to have them there. This is the first time I’ve had a band specifically targeting a younger age group, so it’ll be different and exciting.”
Another addition was XPOGO Stunt Team. This is an extreme pogo stick performance group that entertains people around the world.
“We had more than enough for younger kids and older people last year,” Gudalis said. “We tried to hit a lot of music ranges last year. The kids loved the inflatables, the magicians, and the face paintings, and, this year, we’re adding more! I want everyone to feel welcome.”
The Foundation is also bring in food vendors, which will charge for food, but admission to the event is free.
“It’s a day for the community to socialize together,” Gudalis said. “It’s just something to bring people into Brockway and bring the community together.”
Family Day kicks off August 11 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with closing fireworks.
