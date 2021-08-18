BROCKWAY – The school year in the Brockway Area School District starts on Aug. 25, and the administration recently emailed families with updated COVID-19 information.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza called the district’s health and safety protocols “a living document,” meaning that they could change at any time. Vizza said he is following statistics in the area to guide his decisions.
“We’re keeping a close eye on the data,” he said. “The most-important information is what is happening in our county and community.”
The big announcement in the email to families related to the mask mandates. In Brockway, as of the time of the email, it is only recommended that students wear masks if they are unvaccinated. If students use any district-provided transportation, such as buses, they need to wear masks on the bus. That recommendation came from the Transportation Safety Administration, and the district will follow it. Students are still encouraged to maintain social distancing.
In addition, if there is a COVID exposure in the district, fully vaccinated individuals will not have to quarantine unless mandates change. Quarantine requirements are in 10-day periods, with options of coming in after a negative test after day five. If a student lives with someone with a positive case, their quarantine continues past the other’s 10-day period if the student was unable to quarantine away from the infected individual. Students returning from quarantine must be fever and symptom free for 72 hours. If a student is exposed to a person with COVID, but they were not in close contact for more than 15 minutes or both were wearing masks and socially distanced, that student will not be quarantined.
Brockway has two plans for students in elementary school. The first is to attend Brockway Area Elementary five days a week in person. The second is to be completely virtual through the district’s online platform, Calvert Academy.
Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School has three options. The first is attending high school five days a week. The next is doing cyber school on the district’s Edmentum platform. The last is a blending of the two, taking some classes in person and the others on Edmentum.
Teachers will maintain their Google Classroom, updating assignments and giving announcements. If students miss school, they can check Classroom to see what they missed. There will also be the option for the district to use five flexible instruction days for either COVID-19 closures or snow days.
Vizza said that he is optimistic for the success of the upcoming school year because of the strength of the people in the Brockway community.
“This year is going to take everyone coming together for a successful school year,” he said. “We proved last year that it can be done, and we can do it again. It will take a team effort to pull it off this year, but I know we can because we have outstanding individuals and awesome students.”
The full health and safety plan is available on the school district’s website.