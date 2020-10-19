BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School will change its Oct. 30 flex day into a virtual flex day.
Students in the elementary school will be still go to school as normal.
The plans for the virtual flex day were already in motion before the district was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in the high school. That case only highlighted that Brockway needed to make sure it could support virtual instruction, according to school officials. If the district should have to go to virtual instruction in a temporary shutdown, the teachers would still report to the school and stream classes at the regularly scheduled time. A non-emergency is a good time to test, the school said.
“We really want a trial run,” High School Principal Brian Mulhollan said. “How is it going? What are the issues?”
On Oct. 30, all students at the high school will stay home. They will access their classes on Google Classroom, streaming lessons synchronously as the district takes the day to see if the network at the school can handle the stress. Teachers will post the flex-day schedules and use the two weeks before the flex day to make sure their students are prepared and know the different flex-day schedule. Classes are shorter on that day. Teachers will take attendance based on who is logged on. The goal is to have every teacher online and teaching with their whole class.
“We want it to be synchronous, live, and have everyone involved,” Mulhollan said. “We still want the day to count for the kids.”
Oct. 30 is also the first day with quarter classes, so teachers will be communicating with those kids to get their Google Classrooms set up before the flex day.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that the day will help prepare the district in the event they have to switch to online classes.
“This is an opportunity for the school district to practice doing all classes online and then make any adjustments as needed in the event that a temporary school closure will occur,” Vizza said.
Vizza stressed that the elementary school will still be open in-person for the flex day while the high school is virtual.
Earlier, the district sent out a technology survey to parents, checking to see what equipment would be needed in the event of a school closure. The survey led to some rumors of an imminent closure, which Vizza addressed at the October school board meeting, saying that the district is simply being proactive.
Mulhollan hopes that a virtual flex day will allow it to assess what would be necessary should a multiple-day closure be needed in the future.
“This allows us to figure out who we aren’t reaching, so we can see what we need to meet their needs,” Mulhollan said.