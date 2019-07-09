BROCKWAY — Residents along certain streets in Brockway got robocalls Tuesday, generating some concern for elderly neighbors.
The robocalls were from Penelec. The electric company is replacing a telephone pole on 7th Avenue behind Brockway Presbyterian Church. The work will require an outage from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to an email to the Brockway Borough Council, some residents on the following streets on the park side of town will be impacted: 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th, 7th Avenue Extension, 8th, 9th, 10th, Alexander, Chittester Way, Diaz, Edmar Lane, Green Way, Main Street, McCauley, McCullough, North Street, North Street Extension, Oak, Park, and Pershing.
“Penelec has 10,000 planned outages every year in its coverage area,” Penelec’s Todd Meyers said. “Workers can’t work around energized equipment.”
Meyers said that the pole behind the church is leaning due to the weight of the equipment on it. They need to install a sturdier pole, so the pole does not fall into the church one day.
“That’s why we give advanced notice,” Meyers added. “Customers may need to make adjustments.”
The advanced notice was not advanced enough for some residents in Brockway. One resident said he was concerned for his aunt, who is in her eighties and needs oxygen. He questioned Penelec’s decision to move forward with the project even though temperatures would be over 80. He also expressed concern for businesses along Main Street who would not only be hot during the day, but unable to run their cash registers or do business during the day. The resident did not wish to be named, but he said that he feels that Penelec does not care about his customers. Another resident said his father, who is in his nineties, lives near the Presbyterian Church, and he is concerned that the electric company is not thinking about the elderly customers on what will be a very hot day.
The Brockway Borough Office said that some businesses will be closed, but the outage is not supposed to impact the entire town. Meyers said that the robocalls should be Brockway’s guide to which homes would be without power.
“If you didn’t get a call, and you have provided the right contact information to us, then your power won’t be out,” he said. He added that some homes will be affected but their neighbors may not be, depending on which circuit provides power to those homes.
Meyers said that the crews are ready for the work Wednesday, and they have already surveyed the site and prepared for the job. The 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. window is a “conservative time frame” that is supposed to take into account any issues crews may encounter. Residents should look at the length of the outage as the worst-case scenario. Crews may get the work done before. However, anyone concerned about their neighbors should make sure to check on them.
“The borough council reminds residents to check in on their elderly neighbors during the power outage,” Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said. “Hopefully, there won’t be any problems, and the outage won’t last as long as the electric company expects.”